Big Tech has the resources to do that – TechCrunch





The debate about the impact of social media on mental health isn’t new, but in the light of this fall’s report, which suggests that Facebook is well aware of the negative impacts of teenage platforms on mental health. , The conversation has regained the attention of the world.

This data (and the knowledge that Facebook has ignored these concerns) is tricky, but understanding the impact of social media on mental health is not that simple. In fact, there is a strong claim that social media can provide a safe and positive space and connection during the journey for young people to discover themselves and their identities.

These benefits are set aside too often while the dark consequences of social media are intensifying. In fact, today’s popular social networking platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook are designed with monetization as a top priority. These apps basically encourage overuse, as the more user time the app has, the more ad support it has.

The technology industry has the opportunity and responsibility to create space for advertising-independent platforms.

While some have responded to recent backlash by declaring that spaces like Instagram should be dedicated to adults, we strongly believe it is possible to create a useful social media environment for teenagers. What gives them the freedom to explore their identities. And what comforts them in the dark and helps them know that they are not alone.

I don’t know if this future can only be nurtured by reactive features, but social media giants can work with other organizations and nonprofits to make social media a safer place for everyone. There is sex.

Creating space for advertising support and non-profit social media

It’s hard to imagine a world where commercial social media isn’t monopoly, but you don’t have to. While it may not be feasible to completely eliminate ad-supported social media apps, the tech industry has the opportunity and responsibility to create space for ad-independent platforms.

If views, clicks, and ads are second only to people’s needs and needs, it can revolutionize how social media platforms work. Together, build a community where users can come on their own terms, whether they’re relieving pressure from other apps, connecting with peers, or finding a place to accept themselves. I can.

There are already some ad-free social media spaces, such as Ello, Trevor Space, and LGBTQ + youth Trevor Projects social networking sites, but they are much smaller and less featured, so they can’t attract large numbers of users. .. I’m used to the bells and whistles that come with social media apps such as Instagram.

We also need an online space for young people to anonymously explore their identities. This is nearly impossible if social media companies prioritize advertising support over user mental health and well-being. Advertisers want to know exactly who spends their time on social media, so they can target users based on age, gender, behavior, and identity. This is especially problematic for young users who want to use social media as a way to understand who they are, but who can’t do it carefully.

To overcome this, the industry as a whole needs to invest more in non-profitable social media spaces. Over the last few years, technology giants have made incredible advances in product innovation. This can be applied to other sites that provide a safe place for users to express themselves and find supportive communities.

While Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other ad support apps have time and space, they also have a clear need and desire for revenue-driven online space. You don’t have to be one or the other, you can work together to make space for both.

For example, TrevorSpace has invested in research to better understand user needs and needs without the additional pressure of achieving specific revenue goals. Through this research, we found that users use the Internet to explore their identities and values ​​and secure a secure space where they can express themselves.

What if I use AI forever?

In addition to investing in more non-profit social media platforms, tech companies are applying cutting-edge AI development to improve the user experience on social media and the mentality caused by spending more time online. There are also opportunities to reduce some of the stressors of health.

Social media sites are now using machine learning to inform algorithms that encourage people to spend more time online, but that’s far more than possible. We know that technology has the power to support people’s mental health rather than exacerbate mental illness. So what if AI were used to give users new control over social media?

Imagine if AI can help people find what they really need at a particular moment. For example, you can direct users to content that makes them laugh when they want to laugh, cry when they want to cry, or promote connections between like-minded users to build positive relationships. Or suggest resources that give them skills and knowledge that have a positive impact on their lives.

Most social media apps today use AI to determine feeds, pages and timelines. However, using AI instead to allow people to guide their journey on social media is a radically different emotion that supports their desires and needs, rather than simply monopolizing time and attention. Experience can be nurtured.

This sounds easy, but some may even believe that this is already happening. However, as recently supported by the testimony of former Facebook product manager Francis Haugens, this is how the content we see is curated in the current hands of social media leaders. There is none. It needs to change.

Thanks to unprecedented innovation and research in social media, we have the technology needed to create sites that help our well-being. It’s just a matter of developing them and investing time and resources to create space for nonprofit apps to co-exist with major ad support apps.

In the future, I think social media companies may partner with nonprofits to develop AI that can control what content users see and how they operate, but both have a lot of time, investment, and money. Collaboration is needed. Social media giants also need to be happy with the space reserved for the long-awaited alternative app.

Making social media safer and healthier for everyone is a goal that many nonprofits, including the Trevor Project, are dedicated to achieving, and social media companies will do so. Will benefit greatly from supporting.

