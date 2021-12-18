Washington Property Company Acquires Alexandria’s Mark Apartments for $ 52.7 Million





Mark Apartment (Photo courtesy of Washington Property Company)

Alexandria, Virginia – Washington Property Company (WPC) has acquired TheMark, a 227-unit apartment tower in Alexandria, for $ 52.7 million.

Sellers, an affiliate of Northpoint Realty Partners, were represented by Brian Crivella, Walter Coker, and Bill Gribbin, who recently joined Berkadia. JLL’s Jimmy Conley and Drake Greer represented WPC in raising funds.

Quinn Rounsaville, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for WPC, said this was WPC’s first acquisition of an existing condominium. We have been working on apartments for a long time as a portfolio asset class, but this acquisition offers growth opportunities. With the Amazon headquarters, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, Landmark Mall redevelopment, and Virginia’s business-friendly political climate, we are confident that the Alexandria submarket is poised for tremendous growth over the next five to ten years. increase.

Marks apartments range from 530 sq ft studios to 1,320 SF three-bedroom homes, some with private terraces or balconies. WPC will complete the ongoing refurbishment program and upgrade the finish and functionality of the apartment. WPC also plans to upgrade its building system and common areas.

Built in 1965, the heavily refurbished Mark is located at 100 South Reynolds Street in Alexandria, between I-495 and Duke Street, in downtown Washington DC, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Alexandria’s Old Town. There are many shops and restaurants. .. Only 2.4 miles from Van Dawn Subway Station and 4 metro stops to Amazon Headquarters. The Landmark Mall redevelopment is just 0.5 miles from the property and consists of 4.2 million square feet of multipurpose development supported by the new $ 1 billion Innova Alexandria Hospital, which will be available as early as 2025. Is expected.

Residents of Mark have access to a variety of amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, outdoor lounge and terrace, grill patio and fire pit, and state-of-the-art fitness center with private fitness studio. The lobby has a coffee bar and a commuter transit screen. There is a large club room with a dining area, a spacious bar and a game room. There is also a 24-hour dry cleaning and laundry service, as well as a business center with flexible telecommuting stations.

