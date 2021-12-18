



The latest Google Doodle is dedicated to milie du Chtelet, the French mathematician and philosopher best known for translating and extending Isaac Newton’s laws of physics.

Life of milie du Chtelet

Gabrielle milie Le Tonnelier de Breteuil, Marquise du Chtelet, or more simply, milie du Chtelet was born on December 17, 1706 in a low aristocratic family in Paris, France. From an early age, Mirier was recognized as having both an interest in science and a talent.

As an aristocratic girl, these interests were expected to be shattered, or at least not actively encouraged, but instead her father was a prominent writer to teach Mirier on subjects such as mathematics and astronomy. And sometimes arrange scientists. By the age of 12, milie du Chtelet was fluent in French, German, Greek, Italian and Latin.

At some point, her research was discontinued. He was 18 years old, probably because he was arranged to marry Florent-Claude du Chatelet-Marquis Romon in 1725. In 1733, Millie du Chatelet hires the best of France to become her tutor in mathematics and science. In one interesting anecdote, milie du Chtelet chased a tutor into a male-only facility and was immediately taken away. Not step by step, she simply made men’s clothing for herself and came back.

Around this time, she became acquainted with the famous philosopher and essayist Voltaire, who became dear friends, lovers, and occasionally rivals. In 1738, the two participated in a contest held by the Paris Academy, seeking new texts on the nature of fire and writing the opposite. Both her and Voltaire’s essays were praised and published, making Emilie du Chatelet the first woman to be published by the Paris Academy.

That same year, she and Voltaire collaborated on elements of Newton’s philosophy, a book that was able to unravel all of Sir Isaac Newton’s scientific and philosophical ideas in a way that could be understood by more people. .. This book was important in transforming France from a Cartesian misconception into a more accurate model of Newtonian physics.

Her appreciation for Newton’s thinking continued in 1740 when she published the Institutions de Physique or Foundations of Physics, a combination of Newton’s physics and metaphysics, anonymously, along with other great spiritual ideas of the time. Considered one of her greatest achievements today, this work was originally created to teach her son physics.

Shortly before his death in 1749, Miriet du Stellett completed all three French translations of the mathematical principles of Newton’s natural philosophy, a basic study of mechanics and physics. In the translation, she suggested exactly, based on Newton’s ideas, that energy is not created or lost, but only transformed into various forms. To date, the translation of du Chtelet is the most reliable version in France.

milie du Chtelet Google Doodle

Today’s Google Doodle represents milie du Chtelet, surrounded by many common tools from multiple industries such as math and physics, such as compasses, protractors, and rulers. In particular, the philosopher is depicted in a deep blue dress, certainly inspired by one of Duchatre’s historic portraits.

On the Google Doodle blog, the company shares some early drafts of alternative designs, each depicting the du Chtelet deep inside her research.

