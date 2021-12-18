U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Butigeg discusses the future of transportation at CES





Arlington, Virginia, December 17, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) speaks to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg about the future of transportation at CES2022, the world’s most influential technology. Announced to do. event. Secretary Butigeg will speak in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 6th at 3:00 pm.

(PRNewsfoto / Consumer Technology Association)

Gary Shapiro, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTA, said: “We look forward to discussing how innovation and technology can help create a safer, more environmentally friendly and accessible transportation future.”

Butigeg was approved as US Secretary of Transportation in February 2021 and previously served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana for two terms.

The automotive sector has achieved record growth at CES, with more than 200 companies from the transportation and automotive technology industries including BMW, Daimler AG, Fiscar, Hyundai Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Stellantis and Waymo. .. In addition, General Motors will share its vision of mass adoption of electric vehicles and will host the Indie Autonomous Challenge, CES’s first autonomous transit race.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 will convene the technology industry directly and digitally from January 5-8, 2022. MediaDays will be held from January 3rd to 4th, 2022. Viewers around the world have access to major brands and startups. We also have some of the most influential leaders and industry advocates in the world. For 55 years, CES has been the global arena for innovation, and CES 2022 provides opportunities for companies, large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES2022 updates, including health protocols, registration details, and media pages for all press resources.

About the Consumer Technology Association: As the largest technology industry association in North America, CTA is a technology division. Our members are world-leading innovators, from startups to global brands, supporting the work of more than 18 million Americans. CTA owns CES and hosts the world’s most influential technical events. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow @CTAtech.

The story continues

About CES: CES is the world’s most influential technology event, a groundbreaking technology and global innovator testing ground. This is where the world’s largest brands do business and meet new partners, with the sharpest innovators on stage. CES is owned and manufactured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and has all aspects of the technology sector. CES 2022 will be held in Las Vegas and digitally from January 5th to 8th, 2022. Find out more on CES.tech and follow CES socially.

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-dot-secretary-pete-buttigieg-to-discuss-future-of-transportation -at-ces-301447629.html

Source Consumer Technology Association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/u-dot-secretary-pete-buttigieg-191500845.html

