



Today, the Ministry of Justice has signed a national security agreement with Google LLC and its subsidiary GU Holdings Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc.) and its subsidiary Edge Cable Holdings US ALLC to protect data. I announced that I did. The Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) system is a submarine fiber optic cable system that connects the United States, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The agreement is between the US Department of Defense (DOJ), the Department of Defense (DOD), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the US Department of Telecommunications and Services (unofficially known as a team). It was held in the role of a member of the evaluation committee for foreign participation. Coordinated with Telecom), and the Committee Advisors listed in Section 3 (d) of Executive Order 13913 (2020). Government agencies recommend that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) condition licenses to operate PLCN systems in accordance with national security agreements.

These agreements will allow Google and Meta to take advantage of significant additional cable capacity while protecting the privacy and security of Americans through conditions that reflect the current threat environment. Telecom works for the Ministry of Justice. This solution also demonstrates Team Telecoms’ ability to timely resolve complex cases involving critical infrastructure, thanks to recent structural and process reforms.

Under the National Security Agreement, Google and Meta (and its subsidiaries) have agreed (among other terms) that:

Perform an annual risk assessment of sensitive data passing through the PLCN cable system, including when data exits the cable. Pursue diversification of interconnection points in Asia, including but not limited to Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. Pacific Light Data Communications Co. Ltd (PLDC), owner of Hong Kong-based PLCN, has withdrawn its FCC license application to limit access to information and infrastructure.

In June 2020, the Commission publicly recommended that the FCC partially reject the previous application of the PLCN for the PLCN that proposed to connect to some of the PLCNs owned by Hong Kong and PLDC. Immediately after the recommendation, the applicant withdrew the original PLCN application. Later, Google and Metas subsidiaries have filed a new FCC application aimed at removing Hong Kong and operating only the US, Taiwan, and Filipino parts of PLCN.

National security agreements are justified by the current national security environment, including:

The Chinese government has continued its efforts to obtain sensitive personal data of millions of Americans. The Chinese government will access data from other countries through both investment in digital infrastructure and recent Chinese intelligence and cybersecurity laws. Market changes that have transformed submarine cable infrastructure into an increasingly abundant environment of data vulnerable to exploitation.

Through such appropriate mitigation agreements, the Commission seeks to protect US national security interests while maintaining global access to US information and communications technology systems.

The Commission is established in accordance with Enforcement Order 13913, and the role of the Attorney General as chair of the Commission is carried out by the Department of Justice, National Security Agency, Foreign Investment Review Division. The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense are members of the Commission. Details regarding the agreement are available at the FCC International Bureau Filing System (IBFS) reference number SCL-LIC-20200827-00038.

