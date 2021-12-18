Indispensable for independence in science and technology





SHI YU / CHINA DAILY

In order for China to become independent of science and technology and build a modern socialist society by 2035, it is necessary to eliminate the technology bottlenecks created by foreign companies.

China adheres to innovation-led development policies, is self-reliant in science and technology, strengthens basic research, achieves breakthroughs in core technology, promotes innovation, better protects intellectual property rights, and protects the country. I vowed to make greater efforts to change. To be a great power of science and technology.

Science and technology sector issues

In terms of science and technology development, China still faces a variety of problems as its industry is “big but not powerful enough” and relies on imports of key technologies and general science and technology equipment. increase. The delayed development of its biological and medical device sector also raises issues. And China can be “stuck” as foreign countries impose restrictions on the export of strategic and technical products and services.

Therefore, China needs to be more self-sufficient in science and technology than ever before in order to integrate the benefits of competitive industries and continue to develop its core sector.

For the past three decades, China’s development has relied heavily on leveraging the technological achievements of developed countries. China has adopted this “follow-up strategy” because of the circumstances and demands of the time. However, if China continues its “successor strategy,” the technological development gap between China and developed countries will widen, and the Chinese industry will remain at the bottom of the industrial chain for a long time.

Therefore, President Xi Jinping has explored various fields and emphasized the need to build key technologies with China’s superiority.

The “Two Bombs, One Star and One Satellite” (atomic bomb, missile, satellite) policy helped China implement an asymmetric “catch-up strategy.” In recent years, by following this strategy, China has achieved great scientific and technological achievements, such as the construction of the Tiangong Space Station and the manned submersible of Jiaolong.

Some developed countries attach great importance to quantum technology, and the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have launched strategic action plans to develop quantum technology.

The United States, a world leader in quantum technology, has spent about $ 200 million annually over the past decade to accelerate the development of quantum technology. Google, Microsoft, IBM, Intel and other tech giants are also accelerating research in this area. For Japan, we have decided to invest 40 billion yen ($ 352 million) in 2013 to develop quantum information technology over the next 10 years.

The UK devised a national quantum technology program in 2014, spending $ 270 million annually ($ 356 million) to establish four quantum R & D centers for communications, sensing, imaging and computing technologies. I invested. And in 2016, the EU announced a 10-year flagship quantum technology initiative with a budget of 1 billion ($ 1.13 billion).

In recent years, China has increased its investment in developing quantum technology. At the 19th Chinese Academy of Sciences Academic Meeting and the 14th Chinese Academy of Sciences Academic Meeting held in May 2018, President Xi needs to achieve further breakthroughs in quantum technology and use new generations of information. I emphasized sex. Communication technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum information, mobile communications, the Internet of Things, and blockchain will drive sector innovation and further confirm the strategic importance of quantum technologies.

In August 2016, China launched the world’s first quantum science satellite, the QUESS satellite. It is the first time in the world to realize high-speed satellite terrestrial quantum communication and build a quantum communication network.

After many years of hard work, China has laid a good foundation for transforming into an innovation-driven economy and science and technology powerhouse. China has the ability to not only strengthen its advantage in international science and technology competition, but also promote economic development, improve people’s lives and health, strengthen national defense, and achieve exceptional science and technology outcomes. I have resources.

From “3 fronts” to “4 fronts”

At the National Science and Technology Innovation Conference in May 2016, President Xi proposed to focus science and technology development on the “three fronts” frontier science and technology, major economic battlefields, and the needs of major nations. .. Xi, who presides over the September 2020 Scientist Symposium, has added another front to the “Three Fronts” and added technology aimed at improving people’s lives and health. It emphasizes the importance of people’s lives and health in the country’s science and technology development policy, and is a Chinese people-centered philosophy for a new era of national governance.

However, China should not rely on foreign science and technology to achieve breakthroughs in science and technology on all four sides.

First, improve top-level design to implement asymmetric “catch-up strategies”, take full advantage of socialist systems, mobilize resources to accomplish key tasks, and science. And the technology department to achieve breakthroughs in key areas where China can “catch the throat” abroad through innovation.

Second, China is strengthening its “basic projects” in its asymmetric “catch-up strategy”, accelerating research while further focusing on developing technologies that face bottlenecks, leading academic research to innovation. The result is science and technology.

And third, build an efficient mechanism for allocating science and technology resources, build a national innovation promotion system, foster a group of entrepreneurial scientists, strengthen the building of human resource development chains, and produce. And cooperation between academic research needs to be better coordinated. To effectively integrate and optimize the allocation of science and technology resources, avoid decentralized and inefficient repetitive research, and take steps to facilitate breakthroughs in key core technologies.

Liu Li is a professor at the Faculty of Marxism, Tsinghua University. Liu Lei is an associate professor at Jiangxi University of Science and Technology Business School.

The views do not necessarily reflect the views of China Daily.

