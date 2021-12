Innovation Campus Welcomes New Principal Partnership Officer | VTx

Andrea Koslow has joined Virginia Tech as the new Principal Partnership Officer of Innovation Campus.

Koslow was previously Vice President and Executive Director of the Washington Media Scholars Foundation, partnering with top American media companies to provide undergraduates with work skills, mentorship and scholarships seeking to join the media industry. I did. Her leadership in financing, high-level volunteer management, operations, and marketing / communications contributed to the organization’s 40% year-over-year growth.

Rance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of the Innovation Campus, states that the key partnership officers are an important addition to our outstanding leadership team. We are thrilled to have experienced and skilled leaders to help Andrea carry out the strategic partnerships of the Innovation Campus.

Brandy Salmon, Vice President of Innovation and Partnerships at Virginia Tex, couldn’t be more excited to welcome Andrea to the team. Building strategic partnerships with large companies is an important element of the Innovation Campus mission. Virginia Tech is playing a key role in transforming National Landing into the next hottest technology hub, and we are pleased to enable Andrea to join the team and provide shared value to our partners.

The role of Principal Partnership Officer involves the formation and execution of highly strategic partnerships with industry and executive leaders, continuously and mutually strengthening across cutting-edge research, project-based learning, talent pipelines and innovation. Establish a program to do. Koslow works with colleagues at LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH to work with strategic partners to promote a culture of innovation and involvement in the innovation campus and support the translation of technology for global benefit. Current key strategic partners include Boeing and Northrop Grumman, announced in 2021.

Koslows’ award-winning multimedia communications portfolio spans video, film, radio, print, digital production, research, planning and strategy. She was previously Senior Director of National Brand Strategy and Marketing Production for PBS. At PBS, she pioneered strategic brand health practices, developed audience and donor targeting strategies, and launched an organizational rebranding in 2016. He has also been Executive Director, Brand and Creative Marketing for 10 years at the National American Red Cross. Her responsibilities extended to monitoring and coordinating the marketing functions of national organizations such as creative resources, brand management, entertainment and celebrity engagement, and advertising.

Koslow holds a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a master’s degree in film and video production from the American University School of Communication. She has been an adjunct professor at American University since 2013 and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University since 2016.

Koslow lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with her husband Barry Koslow and her daughter Josephine.

