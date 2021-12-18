LifeSpeak Acquires Torchlight to Expand Digital Education to Caregivers





LifeSpeak claims this is the company’s largest acquisition to date.

LifeSpeak, a Toronto-based employee and customer wellness software company, has acquired the caregiver support platform Torchlight for $ 17.25 million in cash and more than 160,000 LifeSpeak shares.

Additional 769,000 shares of $ 10 per share may be issued as part of the transaction, depending on the achievement of certain milestones.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Torchlight provides caregivers with direct access to top specialists and expertise in the field. The platform features step-by-step guidance on care topics, one-on-one advice, and concierge services to reduce caregiver stress.

Torchlight partnered with Bright Horizons for children and special education in 2013 and expanded the platform to include the Elderly Care category in 2016. In 2020, the Torchlights platform was added to the CVS Healths point solution management service.

Torchlights’ unique technology also creates employee insights for talent professionals and C-suite executives to identify employee needs and improve performance results. Startups claim that the platform covers more than 2 million employee families.

As a result of the acquisition, Torchlights clients will have access to LifeSpeaks mental health and welfare educational content, and LifeSpeaks customers will be able to leverage Torchlights’ caregiver support platform.

LifeSpeak, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), claims that Torchlight is the largest acquisition to date after acquiring online wellness company LIFT Digital for $ 15 million in cash and stock. .. LifeSpeak also acquired ALAViDA, a provider of substance use disorder solutions, for $ 12 million in October.

Nolan Bederman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LifeSpeak, told Betakit that LifeSpeak has decided to open to the public to build capital for mergers and acquisitions.

Initially providing live vocational workshops, LifeSpeak moved resources online in 2008 and expanded its services to offer a range of products for mental health and welfare education.

We started trading on TSX in July, securing $ 90 million in initial public offering and conducting a secondary offer of $ 25 million. LifeSpeak is currently listed on the TSX under the LSPK symbol.

The company serves more than 225 clients worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies, insurance companies and other health tech companies.

Image by Dominik Lange via Unsplash

