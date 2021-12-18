Schaeffler and Lee Drive collaborate on NEV electric drive system development





Shanghai (Gas Goo)-German vehicle suppliers Chefler and Lee Drive are Shanghai-based power module and EV solution providers that will launch next-generation electric vehicle solutions for new energy vehicles (NEVs) on December 16. We have built a strategic partnership for co-development. According to a post to Schaeffler’s WeChat account.

Schaeffler, Lee Drive Signing Agreement; Photo Provider: Schaeffler

Under the agreement, the two companies will utilize their respective technological capabilities in fields such as NEV powertrains, electric motor controllers, and power semiconductor modules to jointly develop next-generation electric drive solutions targeting the demands of world-leading OEMs. Mass production of related products. Mass production of their first pilot cooperation project is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Meanwhile, Schaeffler has announced that it will participate in Leed Drive’s Series B funding.

Through this strategic cooperation, Leadrive’s founder and general manager, Dr. Shen Jie, will allow Leadrive and Schaffler to maximize their respective mechanical and electronic expertise to drive globally competitive electrical drives such as the 800V SiC bridge. We plan to jointly develop the product.

Leadrive was founded in 2017 as a high-tech company that provides power modules using advanced semiconductors and power solutions using motors and inverters for NEVs. With over 10 years of experience in developing SiC power modules and systems using SiC bare chips and more than 100 international patents, the company has products and technologies in three areas: new energy, power conversion and power electronics. Can be provided.

Leadrive has raised funds from Legend Capital, CCIG, Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital, Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group, China Merchants Capital, Topping Capital, and other investors. In October 2021, the company claimed to have earned 300 million yuan ($ 47.104 million) in a B2 funding round.

