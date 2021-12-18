How the global phenomenon of impact investing is heating up in Canada





How to balance profits and goals.

The general advice given to startup founders is to focus on growing the company for the ultimate profit. However, prominent alternatives to the idea of ​​thinking about profits above all are emerging, asking both investors and entrepreneurs to care about the implications of a company and its economic benefits.

At a recent BetaKit Live, Blair Miller, Managing Partner of the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, Chenny Xia, CEO of Pollinator Fund Portfolio Company Gotcare, and Amit Bouri, CEO of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), recalled. How impact investing has evolved globally, the growth of impact investing in Canada, and the implications of expanding impact.

Positive and measurable effects

The concept of impact investing, as Bouri explained, is a serious approach to investing that considers both economic benefits and positive measurable impacts on the world. Bowri, who currently has more than 40,000 members worldwide, said GIIN is a prime example of how impact investing is growing.

It’s a pretty phenomenon all over the world, Bouri said.

However, what makes impact investing different from traditional philanthropy and philanthropy is the idea of ​​incentives. Bouri said philanthropy and philanthropy play a role in bridging the disaster gap, but Xia has adequate financial incentives that are often lacking in other types of financing for social gain. He added that it is important to have also.

It’s time for Xia not only to incentivize and support businesses that tackle these systematic challenges, but also to understand how to sustainably grow those businesses.

Balance of profit and purpose

Often confused with charity or assumed not to focus on economic benefits because of the word impact, Impact investing is charity, philanthropy, or other things like microloans. He said he was clearly thinking about scalability in a way that the program couldn’t think of.

In Bouri’s case, scale is defined as the transfer of capital to a high-impact project with integrity. And the way to ensure integrity is to track data that shows real-world results, rather than being content with good intentions, Bouri said.

It was in operation in the age of data, says Bouri.

Miller describes this situation as balancing objectives and profits, not about expecting profits in the next quarter, but about building a business in a way that the effects of scaling naturally scale economic profits. Said.

Miller said he was aware of this moral hazard that could occur in companies where the founders were considering trading off their financial implications.

To counter this potential moral hazard, Miller said the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good evaluates businesses not only for their financial forecasting and impact missions, but also for how they incorporate the theory of change into their business models. Said. According to Miller, this helps the fund ensure that entrepreneurs continue to choose influence when this moral hazard is presented.

From the founder’s point of view, Xia simply summarized this moral hazard: it’s a choice.

The founders added that if a company does not choose to influence, it is not really sustainable. For example, Xias Gotcare focuses on home care. As a business leader, Xia is systematic in providing personalized patient experiences, empowering patients to take an active part in their care, and paying healthcare professionals fairly while providing real career advancement. I’m also thinking about how I can deal with the problem.

If you don’t try to move the dial with any of them, you will continue to face systematic challenges, Xia said.

Canada’s acceleration point

Miller believes Canada is ready for significant growth in the impact investing sector in its role at TELUS Pollinator for Good.

He cited the commitment of TELUS $ 100 million, one of Canada’s largest corporate impact funds in history, as one of the potential catalysts for this move. As portfolio companies prove that you can expand your economically influential businesses, Miller believes that more institutions, companies, and even individuals will find impact investing worthwhile. He quickly added that impact investing is not a concessional investment dissertation, but an area with the ability to make significant economic profits as well as profits.

To achieve mass recruitment, Miller focused on building a coalition of the willing by TELUS by using success as a way to attract and attract more people who understand the benefits of impact investing. I said I was guessing. Fortunately, Miller said Canada seems to be trying to generate higher quality impact investors.

Miller said it was time for impact investing in Canada to accelerate.

