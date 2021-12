The most important news, trends and insights in ICYMI in 2021

Following the 2020 roller coaster year, 2021 is the year we built on our pandemic experience. And in this week’s InCase You Missed It episode, the crew invited special guest Noelle Knell, Editor of Government Technology, to discuss what it looks like in the state and local government world.

This includes a major market-building acquisition of NIC by Tyler Technologies. This is part of a larger stream of market-wide mergers and acquisitions where government technology companies are pursuing both horizontal and vertical expansion. Pandemics have also made many truly aware of the essence of broadband Internet, but the increased funding for infrastructure remains an obstacle to its effective and efficient deployment. Finally, with the rapid proliferation of new technologies such as AI and drones, this year there has been more discussion about the ethical considerations that governments must implement when exploring their uses.

ON THIS WEEKS SHOWTyler Technology Goes on 2021 ShoppingSpreeHow The Future of Government Work for Government and Citizens Inspiring Stories from Pittsburgh Check out the December 2021 Government Technology magazine and read the entire 2021 review. We will support the kick-off of Government Technologies GovTech 100 on January 4th. Please stay tuned.

If you miss it, it’s a live show of Government Technologies’ weekly news summaries and interviews featuring Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation Officer of e.Republic *, Joe Morris, Deputy Chief Innovation Officer, and Jed Pressgrove, Assistant News Editor of GovTech. The most important story in state and local governments.

Follow us live at 12:00 pm PST every week on LinkedIn and YouTube.

* e. Republic is the parent company of Government Technology.

Dustin Haisler is Chief Innovation Officer of e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology. Formerly Head of Finance and CIO of Manor, Texas, a small city on the outskirts of Austin, Heissler quickly built up Civic Tech's early innovator track record and reputation. As Chief Innovation Officer, Heissler has a strategic role to help shape the company's products, services, and future directions. Primarily, he leads e.Republic Labs. This is a market connector created as an ecosystem to educate, accelerate and ultimately expand innovation within the public sector.

Jed Pressgrove has been a writer and editor for about 15 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in sociology from Mississippi State University.

Noelle Knell has been the editor of e.Republic's Government Technology magazine since 2015. She has over 20 years of writing and editing experience covering public projects, transportation, business and technology. Originally from California, she works for both state and local governments, graduated from the University of California, Davis, and majors in political science and American history.

