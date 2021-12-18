LG sends you a voice from above with a new soundbar





LG has announced the new 9.1.5 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS: X Soundbar. This soundbar is clearly audible because it features a new upward-facing launch center speaker that bounces conversations from the cell to your ears. Most of the ways soundbars typically produce surround sound are upfire drivers, but here LG claims that the upfire center is the first in the world. The soundbar also includes a pair of wireless rear speakers, allowing you to send additional audio to the side walls of the room. This can also increase the immersiveness of the audio.

Note that the new upfire center speaker is on the same channel as a regular center, but the conversation is clearer. The same is true for the two additional sidefire drivers in the rear speaker pair. This is the same channel as the side speakers of the soundbar. LG claims that AI room calibration can automatically configure the timing of each speaker and synchronize everything.

This new LG soundbar (model S95QR), its rear speakers, and the included wireless subwoofer have a total output of 810W. With both Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, the LG S95QR is positioned as the successor to the premium soundbar and the 7.1.4 channel LG SP11RA soundbar.

Unfortunately, new soundbars like its predecessor do not yet support 4K 120Hz passthrough with HDR. If you have a new 4K HDR TV and a Series X or PS5, you may not want to connect your game console directly to the bar. However, you will continue to benefit from variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

A visual representation of LG’s 7.1.4 channel soundbar configuration. Imagine a third wave coming from the soundbar (center) and two waves coming from the rear speakers towards the left and right walls to reach 9.1.5. Image: LG

The soundbar also supports automatic low latency mode (ALLM), which can be controlled using a smart device with Google Assistant, Alexa, or other AI assistant. The old LG SP11RA soundbar supports AirPlay 2 and could be controlled using Siri, but it’s not clear from LG’s press release whether it’s also in the new soundbar (although I could expect it). ).

LG also states that it has support for the Wowcast Wi-Fi audio dongle, which was first released this fall and is available on LG’s UK page. Wowcast is a device that makes the soundbar wireless in situations where it is difficult to route a cable between the TV and the soundbar. Mounted behind the TV, it can stream the HDMI eARC connection between the TV and the soundbar. According to LG, Wowcast will be sold separately and will be released in the United States with a new soundbar.

However, LG did not share the price or release date of the new LG S95QR. The Soundbar is one of the first corporate products to be unveiled and exhibited at the Virtual CES 2022 booth.

