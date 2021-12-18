YouTube TV loses ESPN, ABC and Disney channels after Google’s contract expires





Disney’s network (including ABC and ESPN) went dark on YouTube TV after the media conglomerate and Google were unable to sign a new deal before the midnight ET deadline on Friday.

This is YouTube TV’s first major power outage over a free shipping dispute in almost five years of history (although YouTube TV dropped 19 Fox regional sports networks owned by Sinclair last year). .. Google said it would cut YouTube TV’s monthly fee from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15 now that Disney’s internet is dark.

Disney’s previous contracts for ABC-owned TV stations, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, and National Geographic Channel expire on Friday (17 December) at 11:59 pm (Eastern Time). became.

“We’ve been in good faith negotiations with Disney for months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we couldn’t reach a fair agreement before the existing contract expired, and that channel. Is no longer available on YouTube TV, “Google said in a statement. “This content will remain off the platform and will reduce the monthly fee from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15.”

Google said, “I know this is frustrating news for our customers and not what we wanted. A conversation with Disney in the hope of restoring content on YouTube TV. I will continue to advocate for you. “

Even with a 23% price cut, YouTube TV is undoubtedly losing a large number of angry subscribers due to a power outage. In particular, just as the college bowl season begins, this service is losing ESPN, the most expensive cable network for pay TV dialing.

Disney turned its finger on Google. “We have been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV, but unfortunately we refused to make fair deals based on market conditions,” Disney said in a statement to Variety. .. “As a result, subscribers are unmatched in live sports and news, as well as ABC, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, National Geographic Channel for kids, families, and general entertainment shows. No network portfolio is accessible. “.”

Disney’s statement goes on to say: “We are ready to reach a fair agreement with Google as soon as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers by restoring the network. We hope that Google will participate in that effort. . “

The controversy revolves around money. Google had claimed that Disney was demanding higher prices for TV networks than “services of the same size,” the Internet giant said on Monday a disagreement was announced. YouTube also mentioned in a blog post that customers can sign up for the Disney Bundle ($ 13.99 / month) for on-demand access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu with ads.

Analysts estimate that YouTube TV is one of the largest Internet pay-TV services in the United States with over 4 million subscribers. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, finally reported that YouTube TV had more than 3 million customers as of the third quarter of 2020.

Disney-owned channels darkened on YouTube TV include: Local ABC channel. ABC News Live; Disney Channel; Disney Junior; Disney XD; Freeform; FX; FXX; FXM; National Geographic; Nat Geo Wild; ESPN; ESPN2; ESPN3 (via ESPN App); ESPNU; ESPNews; SEC Network; and ACC network.

Google had a similar standoff NBCUniversal earlier this fall, including a contract for the NBCU cable network and a local NBC station. Before the two companies reached an agreement, Google was preparing to reduce YouTube TV’s monthly fee by $ 10 when the NBCU channel went dark. Meanwhile, last week, Roku and Google resolved the difference in terms of delivery between the core YouTube app and the YouTube TV app on the Roku platform, more than seven months after YouTube TV was removed from Roku’s channel store.

