Recruitment of CIOs and technical directors for the following states begins





This story is limited to Techwire Insider members.

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. To read this story or learn about membership, log in below. The recruitment of a new Chief Information Officer and Director of the California Department of Technology (CDT) has begun.

Amy Ton, who has held that position for over five years, will leave CDT at the end of the month and move to the Digital Innovation Office (ODI), directed by Shell. ODI, like CDT, is part of the California Government Operations Agency (GovOps).

California is looking for a technology leader to bring CDT and the state to the future where technology is used as a strategic asset, job listings say. The state CIO is responsible for developing the California-wide technology plan and will lead the overall effort to change the way we think and use technology throughout the government.

This position is crucial as the department operates across the state government in the areas of technology procurement, cybersecurity, digital transformation, project management and career development.

The state CIO reports to the GovOps secretary. This secretary, along with 11 other departments and programs, oversees state technology, procurement, and employment entities.

GovOps seeks reform-oriented leaders to manage the operations of the department and support the overall effort to transform the operations of the state government.

CDT Chief Deputy Director Russ Nichols, Fuzhou CIO, will serve as State CIO after 48-year-old Tong leaves the post on December 31st. Nichols, like Tong, is a veteran of state services. Prior to his current role at CDT, he was the Chief Information Officer of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

As the state’s CIO, Tong oversaw some important changes in the state’s technical equipment. This is a transition to an agile and more iterative development method, where the product is released in smaller pieces. This is different from the traditional waterfall method, which is implemented as a whole after the project is developed.

The new state CIO will take over the department with new leaders in key roles. Rick Clau, head of the Enterprise Technology Office (OET), the state’s chief innovation officer, was appointed to that role in February, two to OET Jeff Barrett, head of the state’s new transformation and digital stabilization. Invited the main agent of. Gregory Fair, the state’s new digital identity chief.

Under the Tong administration, the state is also expanding opportunities for professional development under the Department of Professional Development (OPD). OPD Director Brenda Bridges Cruz has added a new path for progress. OPD currently offers an academy focused on leadership, emerging leaders, project management, digital service innovation and cybersecurity.

Overall, according to job listings, CDT has broad responsibilities and authority over all aspects of technology operations across California, with approximately 900 employees and a total annual budget of over $ 3.7 billion.

The post details the desirable characteristics for CIOs in the new state, including:

Leadership: A strong attachment to collaboration and transparency in the development of a state-wide vision for technology. State CIOs need to understand their role as empowering others to achieve their strategic goals. Work experience in a large organization is essential. Modernization: Experience with legacy technology and modernization service provision for large-scale operations: Dedication to the highest level of service delivery. This includes creating next-generation government services and revealing opportunities to deliver them to internal and external customers. Governance and Oversight: A hands-on understanding of how governance and oversight can be leveraged to add value and mature overall operations. In addition to GovOps and ODI, Technology and its leaders work closely with CalData and Joy Bonaguro, State Chief Data Officer. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the state’s leading business agent. CalHR deals with state human resources. And the Treasury.

State CIO positions range from $ 15,015 to $ 17,233 per month.

Dennis Noone is the Editor-in-Chief of Techwire. He is a career journalist and has worked as a journalist and editor in newspapers for small towns in California, Nevada, Texas and Virginia and daily newspapers in major metropolitan areas.

See more stories by Dennis Noone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techwire.net/recruitment-begins-for-next-state-cio-and-tech-department-director The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos