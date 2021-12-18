California investigates Google for the treatment of black female workers, World News





Following allegations of harassment and discrimination, California is preparing to investigate Google’s treatment of black female employees.

Experts from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) recently interviewed several black women who have worked or have worked for Google. These women were asked about their experience with tech companies and whether they had faced any form of harassment or discrimination.

DFEH analysts and lawyers interviewed not only those who complained to Google, but also several black female employees who were associated with tech giants but did not complain. These women were also asked about their experience to see different matching accounts.

These interviews took place almost a month ago, and sources revealed to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Google is trying to portray that image by saying that tech giants are focused on “building sustainable equity” for all black employees. “Our goal is to give every employee a comprehensive workplace experience,” he said. “We will continue to focus on this important task and thoroughly investigate our concerns to ensure that the workplace is representative and impartial.”

Black men have been complaining about casual racism and intended discrimination for years, but as more and more black women join the workplace and begin to speak against such abuse. Experts are currently considering solving these social problems.

Black women complain that they haven’t been taken seriously in Google’s workspace and have been ignored by some of the major projects.

