Google has reportedly discontinued plans to turn Duo into a true FaceTime rival.





Google is reported to have canceled its envisioned plan to combine the Meet and Duo services to create a single platform that can handle video conferences for both consumer and enterprise users.

According to 9to5Google, a search giant’s effort to create a consumer-only video calling app was a unified team to develop “Duet,” which first appeared in August last year, as Google planned to replace Duo. After building, it declined. meet. The portmanteau of Duo and Meet is the codename for the rumored merger of Google’s video conference service.

The integrated team seems to have done better last year with the impression that Meet and Duo form a single app. However, towards the end of 2020, Google’s video conferencing service leadership changed its mind and decided to shift the team’s focus to Meet’s enterprise applications instead. This means completely abandoning the platform’s consumer focus and leaving the best Android phone owners with no FaceTime support.

9to5Google claims that the original plan was to add Duo’s ability to call users via phone numbers, in addition to emails and links to Meet. End-to-end encryption was reportedly another feature Google had previously planned for Meet.

When asked about future plans for Meet and Duo, Google told 9to5 that “there are no changes to our plans to continue investing in consumer users.” Mountain View-based companies have expanded support for tablets and foldable devices, Samsung TV support, new screen sharing controls, HD screen sharing, new video effects, Material You redesign, and more.

That said, Google has spent most of 2021 developing more features for Meet than Duo, with a focus on business utilities. Notable features added to Meet over the past few months include new immersive backgrounds, increased attendance limits, and live-translated captions. The list will continue to grow.

Google promised “next year has a rich roadmap for both consumers and business users,” but didn’t say whether it was a meat or a duo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/google-duo-meet-merger-reportedly-canceled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos