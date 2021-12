Google Face-to-face Survey on How It Treats Black Female Workers: Report

According to the media, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is investigating how Google treats black female employees.

The Verge reports that US regulators have asked Google workers about harassment and discrimination after receiving formal complaints.

According to a recent diversity report, black women make up about 1.8% of Google’s workforce, and there is “room for improvement.”

A tech giant has invested in a retention program to “make Google a more cozy place for black employees,” in connection with an ongoing investigation, a Google spokesperson said.

“Our goal is to enable all employees to experience Google as a comprehensive workplace, and we’ve focused on building sustainable equity for Google’s black community, for example, 2020. Was the largest year in history to hire blacks + Google employees in the United States. “In an overall and technical role.”

This investigation is conducted when Google has been repeatedly criticized for sexism and harassment in the workplace.

Artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebble was fired by Google after sending an email of concern to the ethical AI team. Currently, we have established our own laboratory, which is an independent community-based laboratory set up to counter the spread of Big Tech. Impact on AI research, development and deployment.

Gebru was the technical co-leader of Google’s Ethical Artificial Intelligence team. She was fired by email and questioned Google’s inclusion and diversity efforts.

Two Google engineers, including one of Indian immigrants, have left Google because of the sudden shooting of Gebble.

Engineering director David Baker said Gebru’s dismissal “lost” his willingness to work for the company, while software engineer Vinesh Kannan said he resigned because Gebru and diversity recruiter April Christina Curley were “wrong.” Announced.

Both Gebru and Curley were known for advocating for greater diversity in the technology industry.

Some Google employees say the company suggested that they go to mental health counseling or apply for a vacation when they complain about racism or sexual harassment at work.

According to a NBC News report earlier this year, Google’s Human Resources (HR) department advised them to take a mental health leave, even if their complaints were unrelated to such concerns.

