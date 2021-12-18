



Google Photos has several tricks, including what’s called cinematic photos. This feature turns regular photos into vibrant and realistic videos. So how do cinematic photos work and how can they be created? Let’s take a closer look at the cinematic photos in Google Photos.

What are Google Photos Cinematic Photos?

Announced in 2020 and published in 2021, Google’s cinematic photos bring a whole new look to your stored photos. The idea is to create layers in a photo and move those layers individually to mimic the scenes seen in a movie.

This effect works very well and gives the photo a kind of cinematic look. The creation is a bit more subtle than some of the others provided by Google, as it doesn’t add music or consist of multiple photos stitched together with animation.

How does cinematic photography work?

According to Google, all the credit for this amazing effect lies in machine learning. Google’s AI can use data such as what is in focus and what is out of focus to determine how to cut a photo into layers. According to the company, there is no need to include depth data in the original image. Layers are completely determined by machine learning.

Once the layer is created, the virtual camera is animated to create a 3D representation. This gives the photo a truly unique look, even though the source image is 2D. Cinematic photography has improved since its launch. Currently, when Google’s AI challenges the development of cinematic photography, it fills the gap between layers. This gives the virtual camera more freedom to move around and increase image coverage. This upgrade is a recent addition to this feature and is highly welcomed.

Can I make my own cinematic photos?

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, there is no way to manually create cinematic photos. Google Photos[保存済みの作成]Unlike other creations that can be created in sections, cinematic photos must be created by AI using images that Google Photos deems appropriate. This could be due to the work you need to do to create layers, fill gaps, and animate several different layers of photo data.

You can’t create cinematic photos, but you can save them. As long as Google Photos is kept up to date, it’s quite possible that the app will create some for you. Cinematic photos are displayed at the top of the app when you open the app. Alternatively, Google Photos will send you a push notification that the photo has been created.If you encounter one in the app, it will be displayed at the bottom of the image[映画の写真を保存]Be sure to press the button.After saving the cinematic photo, go to Google Photos[検索]Go to tab and[保存済みの作品]You can find it by tapping. As mentioned above, you can also let Google Photos do other custom creations in that section.

Movie-like photos from Google Photos will be added very nicely to your app. I can’t create it yet, but if you take enough portraits, you may soon see a pop-up in the Google Photos app.

