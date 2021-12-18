New Google Maps feature “Dock to Bottom” makes navigation between locations easier





Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation services in the world. Given the ever-growing number of users, Google is consistently updating and upgrading its mapping services.

With thousands of companies listed on Google every day, there’s only one info panel on the left side of the app and desktop site, making it a bit tedious to compare data from different locations.

[下にドッキング]Buttons allow users to move selected locations or businesses to the new dock at the bottom of the window. This is similar to the dock feature of macOS or the taskbar of Windows OS. Users can quickly move between docked locations. Docked items also have a close button. The dock is hidden when all docks are closed.

However, it’s not yet clear if the button will eventually reach your smartphone or tablet, or if it will remain dedicated to the Google Maps website. Last month, Google launched a new Google Maps feature that includes area busyness and directories.

According to the company, users can try out area busyness. This is a new feature that combines live busy trends and can be quickly found when parts of your neighborhood or town are the busiest.

The company also has Android and iOS for all airports, malls and transportation around the world.[ディレクトリ]We’ve expanded the tabs globally to allow users to move quickly through large buildings.

Earlier this week, Google unveiled Chrome’s “Price Tracking” feature to keep users abreast of price fluctuations. The latest features may reduce the need to revisit websites and refresh pages frequently.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/google-maps-is-testing-dock-to-bottom-feature-for-desktop-the-new-feature-will-ease-navigation/articleshow/88355807.cms

