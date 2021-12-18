You can preview the image on Twitter etc. on Instagram etc.Read fun updates





Instagram, a photo and video sharing platform owned by Meta (Facebook), has announced a new feature that allows you to see a preview of your images in your tweets when you share your Instagram posts from your public account to Twitter. This will highlight the content and show what you see when you click the link. Our goal is to create a better experience for those who want to see a preview of Instagram content while scrolling on Twitter, Instagram said in a blog post. The story is not currently displayed as a preview on Twitter.

To see a preview of your Instagram posts on Twitter, your Instagram account, whether it’s your account or someone else, must be public. When you create a tweet and include a link to a public Instagram post, the preview of the image will appear as a Twitter card with thumbnails in the tweet. If you choose to share from Instagram to Twitter, you’ll see a preview of the image as well as a caption for your post.

Clicking on the Twitter preview link will take you directly to your Instagram post. All types of feed posts, including photos, videos, carousels, and reels, are previewed when shared on Twitter.

In addition to sharing the preview on Twitter, you can also embed your Instagram profile on your website. Share your profile preview and up to 6 of the latest images to get others to see more. It will be the first to be available in the United States.

To embed your Instagram profile on the web:

Go to the profile you want to share.

For profiles, click the gear icon. For a different profile, click.

[埋め込み]Click to[埋め込みコードをコピーします。]

Copy the code and paste it into your website to see a preview of your profile.

You can choose whether you can embed public posts or profiles on non-Instagram websites using the new embedding controls available in your settings. This setting can only be started by users in the United States.

