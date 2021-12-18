Google Sheets Review Super Metrics





Google Sheets has recently emerged as a powerful business tool. Sheets has enabled you to effectively track, organize, rate, and share your data, given the importance of it to your business. From accounting to marketing, this versatile tool has the ability to serve several areas of your business.

That said, Google Sheets isn’t as easy as you might think. Especially if you have time constraints and want to work with external data sources. From the integration of scattered data to time-consuming and repetitive actions, without the right tools, you can struggle to get the most out of your sheet. And that’s where Supermetrics comes in. In this post, instead of wasting time on monkey work, we shared how Sheets can help you get the most out of your marketing data. please look.

Super Metrics Review Section Introducing Super Metrics

Supermetrics is a tool that captures all marketing data from different marketing channels and provides it to reporting, analysis, or storage platforms. These platforms can be BI tools, spreadsheets, data visualization tools, data lakes, or data warehouses.

Who can use Super Metrics?

As mentioned earlier, Supermetrics makes it easy to combine scattered marketing data from different sources. If your business requires siled data from platforms such as Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Instagram, etc., this tool effectively aggregates the data and makes it easy to measure.

Whether your business requires web analytics, social media, or online marketing, supermetrics can be a valuable addition to gaining deeper insights into your marketing data. Whether you’re running an advertising campaign on LinkedIn or using Google My Business, this tool will help you.

What can Supermetrics do for your business?

Simply put, with Supermetrics, you can basically focus on using your data rather than moving it. There are several ways Google Sheets Supermetrics can facilitate better data analysis.

Easily move marketing data

Gathering data from all marketing platforms, including Facebook ads, Google Analytics, and Google ads, can be very tedious and time consuming. You don’t have much time to analyze after logging in to each platform, exporting to CSV, copying and pasting to a sheet.

Supermetrics saves you the hassle of shuffling between different platforms. Simply install this add-on to connect to your marketing data and easily navigate to your spreadsheet.

Get a wide range of indicators and dimensions

Bringing data directly into Google Sheets can be a game changer for your business. The most popular Supermetrics connectors include Facebook Ads, Instagram Insights, Google Ads and Google Analytics. In addition, the tool also connects to other platforms such as HubSpot, LinkedIn Ads, Mailchimp and YouTube.

Instead of providing hundreds of connectors to draw a limited dataset, this tool focuses on accumulating as many metrics and dimensions as possible from popular marketing platforms. In addition, you can access the metrics and dimensions provided by the native platform.

Create diverse reports

After aggregating your data into a spreadsheet, you can create a variety of marketing reports. Cross-channel paid ad overviews, client budget trackers, or average keyword position dashboards are several ways you can use supermetrics in your spreadsheet.

Automation of repetitive actions

It’s no secret that data-driven marketing plays an important role in helping businesses improve their products and services. This emphasizes the most important thing in accessing and analyzing the latest marketing insights.

Once you have created the report, you can set it to update automatically on a monthly, weekly, daily, or hourly basis. Pay attention to the analysis and let Supermetrics do all the tedious work.

Focus on analysis

I’m not stuck in a copy / paste loop to generate a weekly report, so I have time to dive into the numbers. With automated manual tasks and scheduled updates set up, you can focus on figuring out what’s working and what’s not.

What makes Google Sheets Supermetrics stand out?

If your marketing reports require complex data manipulation, Supermetrics for Google is the tool of choice. Compared to other options, Google Sheets Supermetrics allows you to view unique metrics that may not be available on native platforms.

How to install Supermetrics in Google Sheets?

The process of installing Supermetrics for Google Sheets is very simple. The procedure is as follows:

Step 1: Open https: //supermetrics.com/product/google-sheets

Step 2:[無料試用を開始]Click the button.

Step 3:[インストール]Click the button to install the application.

Step 4:[続行]Click the button to allow Supermetrics to install the app.

Step 5: Register with your Gmail ID.

Step 6: Allow Supermetrics access to your Google account.

Step 7: If you allow step 6, the plugin app will be installed in your spreadsheet and you will see a confirmation message similar to the one shown below. next,[完了]Click the button to close this pop-up window.

Step 8: Go to Google Drive and open a new spreadsheet

Below the extension is the Supermetrics extension.[サイドバーの起動]Click to open the super metric. It should appear as shown in the screenshot below. Here you can set up a connection with your spreadsheet and get various options to run queries and get reports.

The available options are:

AdformAdobe AnalyticsAdobe Analytics 2.0AdRollAdtractionAhrefsApple App Store / iTunesApple Search AdsAwinAzure SynapseBing ServicesBing Webmaster ToolsCallRailCapterra PPCClockifyCriteoDatabaseFacebook AdsFacebook Audience NetworkFacebook Business ManagerFacebook InsightsFacebook Political AdsFacebook Public DataGoogle Ad ManagerGoogle AdsGoogle AdSenseGoogle AnalyticsGoogle Advertising (Bing) MozNetvisorOmnisendOptimizelyOutbrain AmplifyPayPalPinterest AdsPinterest OrganicPinterest Public DataQuora AdsReddit Public Data SalesforceSalesforce Marketing CloudSearchmetrics Advisor Review Tumblr Public Data Twitter Advertising Twitter Premium Twitter Public Data Utility Vimeo Public Data VKontakte Public Data Yahoo DSP

Step 9: Create a report for your Google Ads account.

Click Google Ads from the options above. A new window will open as shown in the next screen. Then log in with your Google Ads account, authenticate Supermetrics and set up a connection. Although you have the option to create a custom report, Supermetrics provides a built-in report template for quick reports. Open the template gallery. Choose the template that best suits your reporting requirements. Add the template to your spreadsheet.[テンプレートの挿入]Click. Select the account you want to use for the report. The final report shown below is displayed in the spreadsheet. How do I run the first query in Google Sheets Supermetrics?

Follow the steps below to create a supermetric query and start retrieving data in your spreadsheet.

Open the Google Sheets file. Go to Add-ons Super Metrics. Launch and open the Supermetrics sidebar.[データソース]In, select the data source from which the query will retrieve the data. Select the data source account to use for this data source. In the sidebar, select the date range, metric, and dimension for your query. Make further adjustments to the segments and options, and add filters as needed.[テーブルにデータを取得]Click. Data will be entered from the cell selected on the sheet. If you need to change the query, click the cell that contains the data to open the Supermetrics sidebar. next,[変更]Click. Is it possible to import website data into Google Sheets using Supermetrics?

Yes, you can use supermetrics to import website data into your spreadsheet. You can manually copy and paste, but it can be monotonous and time consuming. In addition, it is vulnerable to errors. After installing Supermetrics, you can bring your website data into Google Sheets by following the steps in the previous section.

Supermetrics Prices and Plans

Supermetrics is the easiest way to move your marketing data to Google Sheets. This marketing add-on is available at a fair price. Listed below are various pricing plans for purchasing Supermetrics for operation.

Is it perfect for you?

If the answer to the following question is yes, install Supermetrics.

Want to be proactive in your marketing goals? Do you run ads on multiple platforms? Need to blend complex data from multiple sources? Want to stop wasting time copying and pasting data from different platforms? Want to automate manual tasks and easily generate regular reports? Do you need data in a format that looks great without much hassle? Want to get the most out of Google Sheets for marketing insights?Conclusion

Supermetrics is powerful for getting marketing data directly into Google Sheets from a variety of sources. Instead of getting caught up in copy-and-paste hell, this tool offers a number of features that free you from manual tasks and allow you to focus on analyzing your data.

In the previous post, I shared a useful guide to using supermetrics to extend the functionality of the sheet. Hopefully you found it useful.

Sign up for Super Metrics

We don’t have a promotional code to give you, but the talented people at Supermetrics have given us a way to give us 20% off to you, our dear readers.

Sign up using one of the links below to get 20% off.

Suggestions from people who like discounts and make mistakes. If you sign up for an annual plan and it’s worth 20% off, avoid it.

For product information, we recommend visiting their homepage or product page, but then return here and click using the purchase link. Click the purchase link to get 20% off direct access to your cart.

Raise your head now:

