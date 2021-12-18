Apple seeds developers with the first beta versions of iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3





Apple today seeded developers with the first beta of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3 updates for testing purposes. The new software will be released four days after the release of iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2.

iOS and iPad OS 15.3 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad.

iOS 15.3 leaked early today after it was discovered that it contained a link but was hidden on Apple’s developer download page. This suggests that the beta was scheduled to be released yesterday along with the first macOS 12.2 beta, but for unknown reasons.

We’re still not sure what’s included in the new iOS and iPad OS 15.3 updates, but when we first checked the download, we found that the changes were minor. There are some features that Apple hasn’t implemented yet, such as universal controls and ID support in the wallet app. Universal Control allows you to control multiple Macs and iPads with the same keyboard and mouse. Apple recently announced that this feature will be available in the spring. Apple seems to postpone support for these features until iOS 15.4, as there are no signs of these features in this first beta.

We have been working on the digital ID of the wallet app since June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital identity support, and Florida is also negotiating to support this feature. It’s inside.

Related article

Apple seeds developers with first beta of iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 in App Privacy Report

Apple today seeded developers with the first beta of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates for testing purposes. The new software will be released the day after the release of iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1. iOS and iPad OS 15.2 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. According to Apple’s release notes …

Apple seeds developers with the first beta of iOS and iPad OS 14.6

Apple today seeded developers with the first beta of the new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates for testing purposes, making the new software available just before Apple plans to release iOS 14.5. iOS and iPad OS 14.6 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. Nothing has been said yet about what is included …

Apple seeds developers with the first beta versions of iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1

Apple today seeded developers with the first beta of the next iOS 15.1 update, just one day after the general release of iOS 15. iOS 15.1 can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. What’s included in the update hasn’t been announced yet, but iOS 15 hasn’t …

Apple seeds developers with the first beta of iOS and iPad OS 15

Following today’s keynote conclusions with new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has made the first beta versions of iOS and iPadOS 15 available to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can download the first iOS and iPadOS beta profiles from the Apple Developer Center. The beta will be updated once the profile is installed …

Apple Offers Developers Second Beta of iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2

Apple today seeded developers with a second beta of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates for testing purposes. One week after seeding the first beta, and two weeks after the release of iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1. iOS and iPad OS 15.2 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. Added iOS and iPad OS 15.2 …

Apple seeds developers with iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 4th beta [Update: Public Beta Available]

Apple today seeded developers with a fourth beta of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates for testing purposes. Two weeks after seeding the third beta, and one month after the release of iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1. iOS and iPad OS 15.2 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. Added iOS and iPad OS 15.2 …

Apple seeds developers with second beta for iOS and iPad OS 14.6

Apple today seeded developers with a second beta of the new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates for testing purposes, a week after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates. iOS and iPad OS 14.6 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. iOS and iPad OS 14.6 seem to be more minor changes focused on:

Popular story

In a nutshell iPhone14: Summary of All Rumors Wednesday, December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by Juli Clover

It’s only been a few months since the launch of the iPhone 14 model scheduled for September 2022, but we’ve already heard enough rumors that we have a clear idea of ​​what to expect for new devices. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. Tracking rumors about future products can be difficult, so we thought we’d do a quick summary of the rumors …

Apple postpones return to corporate office indefinitely

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a note sent today that Apple employees will be in the corporate office as scheduled in February due to the continued adoption of COVID-19 and the emerging variant of Omicron. He said he had no plans to return to. In November, Apple sent an employee a letter telling them that Apple expects to return to the office on February 1, but the return date is now …

LG is probably developing three new Apple displays, including the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip.

LG has three new stand-alone displays for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that could be the new Pro Display XDR. I am developing. According to Twitter account @dylandkt, it uses Apple silicon chips and has a near-accurate track record in Apple-related rumors. In a Twitter thread, the leaker said:

IPhone 14 Pro model rumored to have a 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM

As previously rumored, Apple will release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s a schedule. Analyst Jeff Pu. In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu states that the two Pro models will have triple-lens rear cameras …

AirPods Max 2: Everything we know a year after high-end headphones go on sale

A year ago today, Apple’s AirPods Max was launched, demonstrating the company’s first entry into the high-end over-ear headphone market under its own brand name. A year later, rumors about a successor are on the ground, but there are some signs of what customers can expect from AirPods Max 2. According to a report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, AirPods Max was …

How the upgraded 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to work

There are again rumors that next year’s iPhone 14 Pro model will have an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera (a “wide” lens) compared to the 12-megapixel wide lens of the iPhone 13 Pro model, but it’s that simple. Not. You may hear it. In a research note earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 14 Pro model could support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel outputs …

Apple is rumored to launch low-priced 24-inch and 27-inch external displays: what to expect

Since the Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016, Apple hasn’t offered an external display for consumers. Apple released Pro Display XDR in 2019, which is aimed at professionals and costs a high $ 4,999. Fortunately, there are rumors that Apple is developing two new low-cost external displays that are better suited to everyday users. New version of Pro Display …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/17/ios-15-3-beta-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos