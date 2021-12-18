Pro Display XDR competitor on the way from LG, 27 + 32 inches





Currently, there aren’t many competitors to Pro Display XDR, but LG is offering one of the few and is trying to add another …

The top end of the professional monitor market consists of reference monitors that cost tens of thousands of dollars. In addition to these, Apple’s Pro Display XDR looks relatively affordable at $ 5,000, and only a handful of other companies are competing at this midpoint …

Background

The television and movie industry uses what is called a video reference monitor. These are carefully tuned ultra-high quality monitors, with no post-processing or extensions, so the images are perfectly faithful to the source material being displayed.

What Pro Display XDR does is bring video playback as accurate as Apple claims into mid-range pricing from a professional perspective.

There are other reference monitors in this price range, such as the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X, but Apple claims that its products are approaching the quality of the five-digit ones.

LG’s Pro Display XDR competitor

LG’s existing 32-inch pro monitor makes a similar claim at a slightly lower price of around $ 4,000. The company has now announced a new version of this, along with a more affordable 27-inch model.

As Engadget explains, it has advantages and disadvantages compared to XDR.

The 32-inch model looks almost the same as before, but with features such as 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, true 10-bit color, 60Hz refresh rate, and 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage. As before, it also complies with the VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black standard for OLED displays.

The relative lack of brightness and the huge contrast ratio, in a nutshell, show the compromises and benefits of OLED displays for content creators. On the one hand, the 400 nit brightness UltraFine OLED provides HDR color grading compared to much brighter (1,000 nit +) mini LED displays like Apple’s $ 5,000 Pro Display XDR and $ 5,000 ASUS ProArt PA32UCG-K. Almost not enough to do.

LG’s OLED displays, on the other hand, have much higher contrast because each pixel is lit individually, with full black and zero blooming. This feature allows color professionals to get better ideas about the true contrast of images. Therefore, in essence, buyers have to make a strict choice between brightness and contrast. Both of these are important for modern color work, especially video.

The new 27-inch model offers the same specs in a smaller format and at a lower price.

Last year’s biggest upgrade was that both monitors included the LG calibration studio software plus a color calibration sensor (LG doesn’t specify either). It also comes with a monitor hood, so you can better control the image depending on the lighting in the room.

Update: This comment wonders about the reported 32-inch refresh, as the existing one released in August has a calibration kit option.

LG hasn’t disclosed the price or availability, but the 32-inch model can be expected to be close to the older version at $ 4000, while the 27-inch is likely to be in the $ 2000- $ 3000 range. Update: B & H is showing for $ 2999 on December 27th.

But Apple isn’t content with its glory. Working with a proprietary A13 chip and neural engine found evidence of a new external monitor. The leaker states that this is for the next version of XDR. The company also appears to be working on more consumer-friendly 24-inch and 27-inch models based on existing and expected iMacs.

