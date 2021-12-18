Google Chrome steals one of Edge’s best new features





Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are gone, but Google has highlighted some new features in Chrome designed to make last-minute holiday shopping easier.

According to a new blog post, these features make it easier to track price cuts, search for transactions, manage items in your shopping cart, and simplify the checkout process when using search giant browsers on mobile devices. increase.

If you’ve been waiting for an item for a while, but don’t want to keep the page refreshed, Chrome for Android can now see the updated price of an item in the open tab grid. In other words, you can easily see that the price has dropped by keeping the page of the item you want to buy open in Google’s browser. This feature is currently available in Chrome on Android in the US, but will be released on iOS in the coming weeks.

Have you ever found an interesting item while window shopping and wanted to know more about it? Now you can use Google Lens in Chrome on Android to search around and do it. From the address bar of Google’s browser, you can now tap the lens icon to start a search on your camera. It’s also worth noting that this feature will soon be available in Chrome for Desktop.Once launched, right click on the image[Googleレンズで画像を検索]Select an option to see product details.

You may later add items to your shopping cart and lose track of them. That’s why Google has added new features to Chrome to allow multiple online stores to quickly rediscover items in their shopping cart.

From Windows on the US and Chrome on the Mac, users open a new tab[カート]You can now scroll to your card to quickly see sites that have previously added items to your shopping cart. At the same time, some retailers such as Zazzle, iHerb, Electronic Express and Homesquare may offer discounts when they return to checkout.

Keeping track of all logins and passwords for different online stores can be tedious. Therefore, you can instead use Chrome’s built-in password manager to store and access them. Finally, by using Autofill to store your address and payment information, Chrome will automatically fill in your billing and shipping details, making online shopping even easier.

Whether you’ve already finished all your holiday shopping or are looking for a last-minute gift, Chrome’s new shopping features will help ensure that everyone on the list is turned off this year.

It also brings together the best shopping cart software, the best e-commerce platforms, and the best browsers.

