Medical technology that made the biggest difference in 2021 for each of the four CIOs





Hospital leaders used technology throughout 2021 to provide virtual care and predict disease outbreaks. Here, four healthcare system CIOs share the healthcare technology options that made the biggest difference this year.

Note: The response has been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Atefeh Riazi Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) CIO: In our view, virtual triage made the biggest difference. The hospital was able to determine who should participate in the COVID-19 test by first connecting remotely with the patient. Hospitals were also able to postpone visits to people whose condition was less severe and directed to those in greatest need for medical resources.

BJ Moore. Providence CIO (Renton, WA): In the context of another year marked by COVID, patient engagement tools such as scheduling, communication, pre-visit tools, payments, and telemedicine made the biggest difference.

Zafar Chaudry, MD. Seattle Children’s CIO: I think the key technologies that brought the greatest value in 2021 are collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and WebEx. Digital care tool used in telemedicine. Drive drug development using artificial intelligence and big data.

Scott McLean. CIO of MedStar Health, Columbia, Maryland: Domestic investment in EHR over the last decade has shown great value in patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we learned more about this illness, we were able to change ratings, order sets, and establish a COVID-19 early warning system company-wide. EHR is practiced in all hospitals and clinics, so approved care process changes are readily available to all clinicians. It also helped establish telemedicine workflows, test modality, and vaccination clinics. When monoclonal antibody therapy became available, we were immediately able to offer it in four emergency departments. EHR related to local health information exchange technology has also reduced the burden and made public health reporting more accurate.

