Google November 2021 Google Local Search update confirmed





As we reported a week ago, Google Local Search Rankings may start updating about a week before that. Google confirmed that. “The November 2021 local search update is complete,” Google said on Twitter. According to Google, this local update started on November 30th and lasted until December 8th. “This included rebalancing various factors to consider when generating local search results,” the search company added.

Here is the tweet:

The November 2021 local search update has been completed. It started on November 30th and continued until December 8th. This included rebalancing various factors to consider when generating local search results. The general guidance for business is the same as that described here: https: //t.co/uyXFfmUEIR

Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 16, 2021

This is a global update.

It’s global.

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 16, 2021

It was interesting because Google’s Danny Sullivan said the day before that he had nothing to share “yet”.

No more to share.

Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 15, 2021

Then the next day he confirmed it:

And now I do. sorry for the delay. Our confirmation and details are here: https: //t.co/ZloyiD8744

Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 16, 2021

To be fair, Google missed announcing it and Danny apologized:

There are always many updates and not all are announced. We strive to announce what may be noticeable. In this case, it was a mistake. We will continue to make improvements.

Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 16, 2021

Google links to this local SEO document, so it’s not very similar to the November 2019 local update where Google added neural matching to local queries.

Joy Hawkins has named this update a neighborhood update. I think this is a good name. She delved into the changes, saying that this update was “mainly about accessibility.” “I think this was an update that affected accessibility and made it heavier. It’s also possible that we’ve rounded down the influence of trade name keywords. The map pack has shrunk, expanded, and displayed. There are a wide variety of businesses, many of which were previously invisible. “

Recently confirmed Google updates

Now let’s summarize the recently confirmed updates.

And in fact more confirmed and many unconfirmed updates.

Keep in mind that the December 2021 product review update is still underway and is expected to be completed before Christmas.

Forum discussion on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-november-2021-google-local-search-update-confirmed-32610.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos