Innovation, entrepreneurship, synergies, Inyene Ibanga in the digital economy

Digitally-enabled companies are leveraging technology to generate economic and social benefits across different areas of human activity.

Innovation allows companies to improve existing products and processes, or to create new products entirely.

Most developed countries, such as the United States, Russia, Germany and Japan, are world leaders because of their efficient deployment of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

In this way, digital-enabled start-ups are more likely to work better in the entrepreneurial ecosystem than traditional or low-tech start-ups, making them scale-up to high-growth companies.

In this way, innovation and entrepreneurship bring something new to startups to drive change, promote new value and sustainable growth by enabling the development of new products and markets. ..

The federal government requires the Department of Communications and Digital Economy and all of its agencies to use digital technology to grow Nigeria’s digital economy and create beneficial opportunities across local and international markets.

Several policies and strategies have been developed by the ministry in collaboration with its territory government and related stakeholders to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the federal government’s Digital Nigerian agenda.

These agencies are the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Galaxy Backbone. .. exclusive.

The government also announced Nigeria’s Digital Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startup Policy (NDIESP). There are five main areas. Promote human capital, unlock access to capital, enable infrastructure, increase demand, and promote innovative entrepreneurship.

Through NDIESP, the government promotes economic progress, governments, regulators, investors, businesses, start-ups, academia, and parliament.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are one of the five pillars of NDI ESP presented to stakeholders in July to propose a wide range of innovative approaches / methods for growing a country’s economy. Please note.

Consistently, collaborative efforts by these agencies have had a positive impact on the country’s economic luck, as the ICT sector contributed a significant 17.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2021. I did.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this figure shows an increase of 3.01 percent from the GDP contribution of the ICT sector in the previous year.

In August, Minister Isa Pantami said the ministry, its departments and agencies have generated a total of 1.05 trillion N over the past two years. He praised the uncooperative efforts of the CEOs of all institutions and urged them to step up their efforts towards the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Meanwhile, NITDA Secretary Malam Kashifu Abdullahi said that public-private partnership initiatives, financing, human capital, advocacy and sustainability will help Nigeria gain a favorable position in the profitable global digital economy. I emphasized that it is a means.

He identified digital entrepreneurship as a key factor needed to ensure a thriving digital economy, and explained that technological innovations allowed people to do business online faster and more conveniently. Did.

Abdullahi at a roundtable / interface hosted by the Civil Society Group for Good Governance on the theme of “Maximizing the Potential of Digital Entrepreneurship for Empowerment and Independence of Youth” in Abuja. Insisted in the presentation.

NITDA, a regulator of the IT sector, has joined the Federal Government’s National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) to create jobs and promote innovation and entrepreneurship to save millions of citizens from poverty. Along the way, we have announced several initiatives to carry out that mission.

Some of the agency’s strategic initiatives include Nigeria’s ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision (NIIEV). Technology, Innovation, Entrepreneurship Support (TIES); MIT-Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program; Digital State Initiative Program; NDIESP and National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

The Nigeria Digital Innovation Office (ONDI), a major subsidiary of the agency that promotes entrepreneurial activity, works with startups as a major contributor to the development of the innovative entrepreneurial economy.

In addition, the agency will soon launch a project called Hive to build an innovation center at the university to provide hands-on entrepreneurial activity and support the learning, innovation and R & D of the academic community towards industrialization.

Inyene Ibanga writes a letter from the Wuye district of Abuja. Email: [email protected]

