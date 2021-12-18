Just Eat teams up with Asda to launch an expedited grocery delivery partnership in the UK — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





We live in an on-demand world, says Andrew Kenny, Ph.D. in British Medicine at Just Eat.

We want to make sure we get the food we want, when we want it, when we want it. The partnership with Asda will give you access to everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in minutes.

Just Eats rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats have already signed delivery contracts with some of the UK’s largest supermarkets.

Simon Gregg, vice president of Asda’s online grocery store, has always been looking for new ways to offer customers more choices and increase the number of delivery options available.

In this trial, Just Eats will have an important presence in the on-demand food delivery space, making it easier to access a wider customer base.

2021RTIH Innovation Award

Asda is one of the companies that won the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Award.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award recognizes global innovation in the fast-moving omni-channel world.

This year we received a record number of submissions in 14 categories (a complete summary of the 2021 candidate list can be found here).

Last week in central London, an exclusive event attended by retailers, jury members and sponsors announced the winners and acclaimed companies.

Asda has selected the most innovative British retailer Gong to bring the musicMagpies SMARTDrop kiosk to market.

These self-service kiosks allow customers to recycle old and unwanted mobile phones in a safe and convenient way.

People can bring in old phones, receive ratings and get instant payments with the money sent to their bank or PayPal account. The kiosk is fully automated and guides you in a few simple steps.

While the customer is waiting, the quality of the device is assessed in real time and credentials are checked against several databases to prevent misuse of services, including stolen devices. Finally, the device is deposited on the machine before approving credits to the customer’s account.

Phones sold through the kiosk will be played by musicMagpie and responsibly sold, rented or recycled.

Starting in November 2020, after testing 15 kiosks across Asda’s real estate, it will be expanded to nearly 300 retail stores in 2022.

Connected customer experience

Also, in 2021, the Asda Retail Innovation team focused on creating a connected customer experience.

Many initiatives have been tested at the Asda Stevenage Concept Store. For example, Asda launched an eSEL solution with 22,000 lines in November 2020. Since then, we have received an eSEL solution with an additional 3,000 fully integrated GM lines.

Following this, eSELs will be available in the York Monk Cross store by January 2022. Asda will consider further stores where this solution can be tested.

Smart trolley and digital screen

After a few months of preparation, Asda is testing the smart trolley at the Stevenage store. This will allow shoppers to add their purchases to their carts and check them out when they are done.

The project is in the early stages of testing and is currently being tested among store colleagues and selected customers, but feedback so far is that 90% of participants complete their purchases using the smart trolley. That is promising.

Finally, as part of promoting Asdas’ sustainability program and hassle-free shopping experience, retailers have been selected, including Steve Nage, by introducing digital marketing tools to produce, BWS, coffee and gondola end areas. Reduced the amount of POS presence printed across the store.

Digital screens and video rails are aimed at creating more targeted campaigns that are relevant to your customers. In addition, these tools help you quickly and efficiently change your signage to reflect current promotions and inventory levels, while taking small steps to create a more environmentally friendly environment.

