CBRE Launches Dallas-Focused $ 7.25 million Community Impact Initiative »Dallas Innovates





Bob Slentick, President and CEO of CBRE [Image: CBRE]

CBRE has launched a $ 7.25 Community Impact Initiative to help fight global climate change, improve education and career development opportunities for ethnic minorities and underprivileged people across the United States, and in Dallas’ headquarters city. We support efforts to improve our communities.

This effort is funded by CBRE and the CBRE Foundation, the charitable division of the company.

“Urgent global problems” and problems near Dallas’s house

Bob Sulentic, President and CEO of CBRE, explained why his company is adopting both a global and local Dallas approach.

“CBRE thrives when the communities we live in and work in prosper,” Sulentic said in a statement. That is why we support our efforts to tackle urgent global problems, such as rushing to local problems, such as delaying global warming and giving Dallas’ most disadvantaged young people the opportunity to build healthy, happy and productive lives. We are working hard on. “

“The success of CBRE now and in the future depends on withdrawals from the widest possible talent pool,” he added. “Therefore, we have a vested interest in supporting a national program that prepares diverse and undervalued people to prosper their careers in commercial real estate.”

CBRE’s Dallas-based community improvement partner

CBRE is “making significant financial contributions and partnerships through volunteering” with the following non-profit organizations in the Dallas region.

Behind All Doors: CBRE will support the refurbishment of the recently purchased Sea Dark Rest Community Center, providing South Oak Cliff’s more than 1,000 children and teens with access to a full range of sporting activities.

Dallas County Council (DRC): CBRE supports a DRC program focused on creating opportunities for economic development and improving the quality of life for people living in poorly serviced areas of southern Dallas County. increase. (Note: DRC

Girls Inc., Dallas: CBRE helps girls in the Dallas region program to overcome gender, economic and social barriers.

I am the Golfer Foundation: CBRE supports the organization’s mission to catalyze the renewal and transformation of the South Dallas community through programming, preservation and promotion of the historic Cedar Crest Golf Course.

CBRE’s National Environmental Sustainability Partner

Institute for Sustainable Communitys (ISC): CBRE supports ISCs to work directly with communities around the world, and through technical assistance, partnerships and the building of coalitions, a fair, equitable, comprehensive and next-generation climate and sustainability. Promote sexual solutions.

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI): CBRE collaborates with policy makers, developers and communities in the United States, India and China to transform the global energy system and make the major transitions needed in the building sector. And help bring the building to the forefront. The future of zero carbon.

CBRE’s domestic DEI partners

Asian Pacific American (APIA) Scholarship Fund: CBRE is a partnership with campuses that provide scholarships, mentorship, leadership development, higher education research, and APIA services nationwide.

School-to-workplace bridge: CBRE supports organizations in 12 cities that align young adults aged 17-24 with disabilities in and out of school with companies seeking competent entry-level workers. To do.

Girls Inc., National: CBRE supports organizational programs that address workplace inequality, especially the absence of colored women in influence and leadership positions.

Recruiting Heroes (HOH): CBRE connects military community service members, military spouses, and veterans with American businesses, providing financial opportunities and strong diversity through professional development, educational opportunities, and employment connections. We support HOH’s mission to create a workforce.

Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF): CBRE is an HSF initiative to provide students and parents with the knowledge and resources to complete higher education and provide support services and scholarships to outstanding students, HSF scholars and graduates. Supports.

Point Foundation: CBRE aims to enable promising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students to maximize their academic and leadership potential despite the obstacles they often face. We support the efforts of the organization.

Project Objectives: CBRE supports the efforts of organizations to provide training in financial literacy and entrepreneurship, as well as work-based learning programs to promote student interest in pursuing commercial real estate careers. increase.

Thurgood Marshall College Foundation: CBRE promotes career preparation for selected student leaders participating in Historically Black Colleges and Technology (HBCU) and performance-based educational programs through scholarships, leadership development, bootcamps, and immersive experiences. We support TMCF’s efforts.

