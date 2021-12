Check out the 2022 class of the Bethesda Green Accelerator Program for Founders with a focus on sustainability

The new cohort has just fallen.

Bethesda Green Innovation Lab, an eco-friendly accelerator program based in Bethesda, Maryland, has announced a 2022 cohort to begin in January. This lab is designed to support start-up entrepreneurs and leaders developing solutions to social and environmental issues. Companies considering the seed stage were accepted into a four-month program focused on investment preparation and commercialization support.

Montgomery County has recently demonstrated a sincere commitment to accelerating economic growth and addressing the climate emergencies we all face, “Bethesda Managing Director Adam Roberts said in a statement. “No other organization is as co-development and environmental protection as Bethesda Green. We encourage everyone in the county to support this entrepreneurial group. They are noble in pursuing the success of large-scale businesses. I am.

Check out Bethesda Green’s latest class of Innovation Lab Accelerators.

Sunny Sanwar, Founder of Dynamhex: A company in Baltimore, Maryland, has developed software for energy consumption and carbon emission measurement data for utilities, businesses, and governments. In 2018, he was also a finalist in the district’s Gigabit DC Challenge. Dietrich Ruehlmann, Founder of GaiaXus: This Bethesda startup develops apps, sensors, algorithms and products for use by citizen scientists. Founded in 2021, the first product is a lightweight, low-cost device that uses sensor technology for water quality data. Soner Haci, Founder of I-NESS 360: Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Haci’s company optimizes space, energy and operations for commercial buildings and office spaces by accumulating data on human behavior. .. Margaret Kocherga, Founder of Margik: Kocherga’s startup develops non-toxic materials for electronic devices such as windows and solar technology. The goal is to improve device stability, efficiency, and thus overall life. Megan Wakefield, co-founder of OldDominionFlowerCo: This company in Fairfax, Virginia and Hillsboro is a local sustainable flower wholesale flower hub. KobbyOsei-Kusi, Founder of Pirl: Osei-Kusi’s San Francisco, Calif.-Based company is accumulating environmental data to provide resilience as a service. Christina Calvin, Founder of Terran Material Resources: Calvin founded Terran to develop technologies that can reduce the number of associated risks. We will eliminate lithium-ion batteries and transport hazardous waste for transportation to recycling facilities. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/dc/2021/12/17/bethesda-green-accelerator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos