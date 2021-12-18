One biodegradable product at a time to save the planet





Red Cup Village is a South African-based company that uses 3D printing and scanning technologies and combines them with materials science to create innovative products and transform society. One of the main areas of focus is the creation of biodegradable products such as cups to reduce plastic waste.

Luvuyo Ndiki, the concept behind the Red Cup Village and the brain behind the CEO, explains the inspiration that led to the creation of the business, the journey it has taken, and why Africa should adopt technology to tackle some of its key challenges. I told Fair Planet about his thoughts on. ..

FairPlanet: What was the inspiration behind the founding of Red Cup Village and what was your journey so far?

Luvuyo Ndiki: Red Cup Village is inspired by a story about a very enlightened African woman whose grandmother invited two rival kings to a social gathering in the 13th century to drink from the same wooden cup. it was done.

My dream has always been to build social cohesion between my fellow South Africans and the rest of the world. While in college, I did not share the same values ​​and cultural backgrounds, so I experienced and saw many racial differences and separations among students. African women still want to create an African brand that connects people through cups and through other innovative premium products and concepts.

This trip has been humble, inspiring and memorable for me as I have been living and breathing this brand since 2014. […] The journey continues.

Innovative ways to achieve a sustainable future

What is the philosophy that guides Red Cup Village, and how well have you achieved what you were trying to do?

We are seven hours ahead of New York. Why are we technically behind? This question always causes people’s self-actualization, as they never see things that way. Our brand philosophy is simply to innovate and protect the future.

We’ve done a lot in the last few years, from operating in a small house room to opening the largest 3D printing manufacturing farms in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere. We aim to educate people about the effects of plastics and showcase innovative ways for a sustainable future.

How was the market’s acceptance of your product, especially biodegradable drinking cups?

The market still knows our products and we have seen the steady growth of our number […] We are optimistic about the future.

Is there an opportunity for Africa to take advantage of 3D printing and scanning technologies?

Africa has great potential in this area due to the fact that it imports most of the products we use. With 3D printing, you can reverse engineer your currently imported products to create products that are never available with current traditional manufacturing methods.

Having been in the business of using technology to create sustainable products and inspiring green growth for some time, I wonder what the place for innovation and technology to protect the environment and create a sustainable future. Do you?

We believe that technology plays a major role in creating a sustainable future, as our current manufacturing systems are not sustainable, but rather harmful to the environment. Tech has the power to help make the necessary changes to move to a more sustainable lifestyle around the world.

No big government support needed

As a young innovator working on creating homemade solutions to local problems, do you think your government and other governments across Africa are doing enough to motivate innovators? What more should I do?

Currently, there is not enough support. We need money to invest in technology and related components to enable everyone in Africa to build a global technology company.

Our biggest problem is corruption, which steals many innovative ideas from Africans. We need good governance to actively invest in potential markets of the future.

What are the most difficult challenges your company is currently facing?

We use biodegradable materials that do not have the right infrastructure in the country and collection services that make our work twice as difficult.

What are your plans for Red Cup Village?

Our plan is to continue to do our best and improve what we still need while trying to build a global brand. In the future, Red Cup Village will be the name of a global home, but we want to take it step by step.

The next step is to fully open an in-house material manufacturing and recycling department. This will further innovate the materials used and [create] A more premium product.

