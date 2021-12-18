This is a force that can help break the black ceiling.





Statistics are hardly upset after hundreds of millions of people spend on diversity programs and dozens of poetic companies promise imminent improvements. Blacks (14% of the American population) have been undervalued in executive positions for decades. In the 50 largest S & P 100 companies, only 2% of top executives are black.

A recent study, PowHer Redefined: Women of Color Reimagining the World of Work, points out that color women are 19% less likely to feel that their skills are being utilized than white women. It’s a lot of lost leverage.

In addition, a true advance in executive diversity means great benefits to the business. We knew it for a while. A 2018 Boston Consulting Group survey found that increasing the diversity of leadership teams improves financial performance and innovation. ..

Nevertheless, the institutional and unconscious barriers that have frustrated such initiatives can eventually be wiped out by systematic changes in the work itself, rather than by virtuous progressive intentions. That’s why the COVID-19 pandemic and the big changes in how it does business in the United States, where it’s done, and who does it can unintentionally eventually break this black ceiling. I have.

Nearly 60% of the black workforce lives in the south, according to federal data, but far fewer blacks live in the west, where much of the booming technology industry is located. Blacks make up less than 6% of California’s population. In Colorado, it’s less than 5%. Idaho, less than 1%. Still, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the West is the region with the greatest professional opportunities in the coming years.

Good news: departmental meetings, performance evaluations, budget presentations, and even board meetings are routinely done through video conferences. Working from home has rapidly shifted from benefits to basic expectations. As the distance between a company’s headquarters and its employees (actually, the distance between employees) becomes less relevant, so does the importance of geographic racial ratios. More opportunities are created for more types of people.

Another challenge for black professional faces is to access opportunities in the first place. I’ve heard dozens of white companions claim that “I have a lot of black friends.” No there is not. As pointed out in Brookings’ study, white Americans still live mostly in white neighborhoods, despite the diversification of metropolitan areas. Their social, political and professional exchanges are largely restricted to other whites. However, the surge in black presence on social media during last year’s turbulent years has effectively introduced millions of whites to new black friends. The pool of black professionals known to well-meaning whites has expanded significantly, which has to improve their consideration statistically.

Debra Elam [Photo: courtesy of Debra Elam]Finally, black experts cite the lack of mentoring as the main reason for the black ceiling of businesses in the United States. The pandemic explosion at video conferences has extended the reach of mentors’ influence beyond traditional one-on-one engagement to dozens, hundreds, and even thousands of ambitious executives. According to a PowHer Redefined survey, 66% of colored women say they do not have access to strong sponsors. A recent Harvard Business Review survey found a “compassionate leadership” mentresque built on a mutually strengthening pillar that helps black executives feel “safe, seen, and supported.” Based on good recommendations.

Now that even CEOs are familiar with video conferencing tools, groups like CNEXT CEO Mentor Network have turned former and current CEOs into up-and-coming blacks nationwide for advice, advice and support. Connected with the management.

It’s time to apply the innovative technology and business practices that emerged from the pandemic to another urgent task. In the words of business leader and activist Mellody Hobson, it’s now “America’s turn to work on diversity.”

Deborah Elam is GE’s former Chief Diversity Officer and Executive Vice President of CNEXT, a non-profit group dedicated to diversifying the C Suite and corporate board of directors.

