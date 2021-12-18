Can new approaches to funding scientific research unleash innovation?





Ask many scientists what’s wrong with their field, as Vox did a few years ago. Almost all of them mention the funding process. Top scientists at top universities may think they are getting paid for the research they do, but in most cases you are wrong. Almost all academic researchers in science rely on external grants to pay their salaries and purchase equipment. , And perform their experiments.

These grants will ultimately form a powerful form of academic science. According to some estimates, many top researchers spend 50 percent of their time creating grants. Interdisciplinary research is unlikely to be funded, meaning that no significant type of research is done. And scientists have encouraged researchers to engage in constant fights for funding, over-promising suspicious practices, over-encouraging publication in top journals, and replicating existing work. It claims to undermine good work by curbing and curbing creativity and intellectual risk taking.

The new Institute for Biomedical Sciences, called the Ark Institute, was announced Wednesday as a non-profit organization in collaboration with Stanford, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of California, San Francisco, and is funded by celebrities in the technical world on these issues. What’s a better way to tackle some of these and fund science?

Arc is an institutional experiment on how science is implemented and funded, Patrick Collison, Stripe’s CEO and one of the Institutes’ funders, told me. Researchers receive an eight-year grant instead of the three-year grant associated with a particular project.

The institute also employs people who want to work on improving key biological research tools rather than experimenting or writing papers. That expensive approach can, at best, solve problems in the current system for only a small percentage of affected researchers. However, its founder hopes to at least show that a solution is possible and inspire further experimentation.

Ark, description

The key idea behind Arc is that the current system for biomedical scientists has enabled many excellent studies. However, there is an overwhelming feeling among scientists that some important work is going through the cracks.

Leading researchers spend more than half of our time raising money. The rest of the time had serious management, operational and logistic issues. Patrick Sue, an assistant professor of biotechnology at the University of California, Berkeley and one of the founders of Ark, told me.

According to Collison, the system does not seem to be able to empirically pursue what people think is their best idea.

Last year, Collison funded a major scientific grant initiative called Fast Grants, funding researchers doing important work at Covid-19. With funding, they sent an investigation. One of the questions included was whether they had the same amount of money, could use it as they pleased, and were stable. Would you like to change the research program of Sylvana Connellman, an assistant professor of biochemistry at Stanford University and the new managing director of Ark? , Said to me.

Eighty percent of the responding scientists said they would significantly change their research program.

Ark is betting on doing just that. As a core researcher, the researchers it brings receive an eight-year, unrestricted grant. Ideas can now spend less time raising money and focus on what they believe is most important by switching courses, and Konermann said they pursued the research they were most passionate about. It means the flexibility and freedom to take risks. A project that can fail.

The institute also wants to better support those scientists with a technology development center focused on inventing better tools and processes for biomedical research. It is a kind of work that is essential to science, but does not lead to academic dissertation and is therefore not considered a viable career path.

With the current system, the people who do it have a long-term career, Sue told me. For example, you should be able to work on improving a very useful technique for cutting and pasting DNA, or something as basic as well, for 20 years. Currently, academic biosciences have excellent career options for those who want to slowly work on minor engineering improvements on key issues. It’s good to change that.

Arc operates in Palo Alto, California, where Stanford is located, in collaboration with Stanford, Berkeley, and UCSF as an independent non-profit organization with all acclaimed biomedical programs.

Part of the reason no one has modified biomedical sciences is that it’s expensive, but it’s not cheap. The venture includes Vitalik Buterin, Dustin Moskovitz and Cari Tuna (ambitious philanthropy), the cryptocurrency billionaires of Patrick Collison (Husband of Connellman) and his brother and co-founder of Stripe John Collison. Activities are frequent here at Future Perfect) and promise to fund. Above all.

What is lacking in our scientific funding system

If you are a tenure professor doing academic research in many scientific fields, you are responsible for running the laboratory. In other words, you have to pay not only for hiring graduate students and postdocs, but also for equipment, equipment, and publication fees.

Universities pay some of these costs, but most are expected to come from research grants. In the United States, most of these grants come from the federal government. Biomedical research is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and many other studies are funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Grant applications tend to be long and complex and often require project preparation work. This means that the lab already needs to invest significant resources before applying for and receiving payment for future work.

Also, while the number of grant applications to institutions like NIH is increasing, funding is not always at a steady pace, so grant rejection rates are very high. In the 1970s, when the program started, the percentage of approved NIH grant applications was around 35-40%, but is now around 20%. This means that most of the time and effort required to complete a grant application is effectively wasted.

This process is not only time consuming, but also surprisingly capricious. In one study, there was little correlation between how a grant was scored in the NIH process for grant approval and whether the study it produced was ultimately cited. ..

In another study that looked at quality proposals, there was virtually no consensus on their benefits that the two researchers could reach very different conclusions about whether to approve the grant. understand. Another analysis examined successful grants and found that random fluctuations in scores could have rejected 59% of grants. It was very impressive to me to see how the NIH grants were reviewed. Sue told me, but it wasn’t a good idea.

Second, there is the fact that grants tend to expire after a few years. As John Puri, a postdoctoral fellow in neurobiology at the University of Bristol, told Vox, researchers are committed to working on something that can be tackled within a few years. However, some of the most important problems in medicine take much longer to solve.

To clarify, many incredible biomedical studies are being conducted in academic laboratories today. The United States is a world leader in biomedicine, and important inventions like CRISPR came from US laboratories. The system certainly needs improvement, but no one wants to lose the reason why US biomedicine is already a world leader.

Not all current models are really bad for everyone. I think the current model really works really well for some people, Konermann told me. Not everything is expected to look like Arc, but each of these models has its own drawbacks and advantages, and we hope that the entire ecosystem will be healthier.

Of course, even if your current system is flawed, Arc doesn’t always deal with them. For one thing, it’s really small, no matter how much you like it, it’s not an option for most biomedical researchers. Another reason is that Arc represents a bet on what conditions produce good science, and while their bet claims are compelling, they give scientists flexibility and autonomy. So it may be a mistake to actually create the life-saving therapies you would expect from biomedicine.

Experiment with our scientific process

From lottery tickets to one-page applications, a wide range of ideas on how to modify the scientific funding process are aired. Personal attempts like Fast Grants, which have moved more than $ 50 million so far, aimed at withdrawing Covid-19 research funding in 48 hours instead of weeks or months, like Fast Grants. there was.

But one of the important things Collison emphasized to me is that there are simply more options. The NIH grant process is fine as one way researchers can secure money for their ideas. But if that is the only way, no science that does not fit well into the NIH process will be performed.

Arc is another option, but it can only fund a small number of core researchers working on the development of new tools at the Technology Development Center and a limited number of full-time careers.

So Collison says one measure of Ark’s success, along with more obvious ones, such as whether researchers reported that they could focus on science, whether they discovered something new that would make the world a better place, and so on. Other funders, other institutions, and other stakeholders in our general system are forced to pursue other experiments and other models. If Arc works, it raises a new question as to what else might work. What other possibilities are unexplored in the current system?

It is an experiment that the beneficiaries of biomedical research, that is, everyone, must see with interest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2021/12/18/22838746/biomedicine-science-grants-arc-institute

