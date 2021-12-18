Google Maps users discover US stealth bomber against China amid rising fears of World War-World News





Google Maps users were fascinated by what looked like a stealth plane flying over a field. Reddit users posted an apparent plane grab in Chinese coordinates

Google Maps users were fascinated by what looked like a stealth plane flying over a crop field

Image: REDDIT

The “US bomber” was discovered on Google Maps flying over Chinese airspace as tensions between the two powers are increasingly fraying over the Taiwan issue.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as China has expressed its allegations against Taiwan, an island about 100 miles from the southeastern coast.

The United States cast support behind Taiwan, which China did not want to be absorbed, which created a war of words and a fear of a more concrete war between the two countries competing to be at the forefront of the world.

Increased Chinese military activity in Taiwan, including military aircraft in Taiwan’s airspace and ships near the coast, has raised global concerns.

A two-seater stealth aircraft designed during the Cold War, the U.S. Air Force B2 stealth bomber

image:

PA

And now, some believe that the United States, which is publicly supporting Taiwan, is responding by sending fighters to China’s airspace.

Google Maps users were fascinated by what looked like a stealth plane flying over a field.

The aircraft looks like the US Air Force’s B2 stealth bomber, a two-seater stealth aircraft designed during the Cold War.

Daily Star reports that Reddit users posted a grab of an apparent plane with the caption “Google Maps can see stealth aircraft” and received a 1.5k approval vote.

The Taiwan Navy launched rockets and guns in 2014 in a scenario simulating China's aggression

image:

AFP via Getty Images

Images of Google Maps are taken from satellites or aircraft.

The B-2 jet can handle all altitude attack missions up to 50,000 feet.

The gray arrow-shaped jet in the image appears to be moving very fast and is blurry on the camera at coordinates 3901’18.5 “N, 9335’40.5” E.

These coordinates belong to Aksay Kazakh Autonomous Region in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, China. The area is about the size of Hawaii, at the northern end of the Tibetan Plateau, and is home to about 10,000 people.

Over the past few months, Beijing’s local media have expressed concern about military operations.

Tanks have been deployed in Taiwan this year to conduct coastal defense operations exercises

image:

NurPhoto / PA image

Last month, it was reported that US warships sailed the Taiwan Strait, despite heightened tensions, as China threatened to take the country by force.

It was part of what the US military calls “daily activity,” but the Chinese government believes its rivals are trying to further increase tensions.

According to the South China Morning Post, the US Navy said on Tuesday that the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Milius regularly passed through the high seas in the Taiwan Strait.

The Navy statement added: Ships passing through the Taiwan Strait show the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US military operates, sails, and operates as far as international law permits. “

