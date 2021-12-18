10 notable initiatives from Northwell, Cleveland Clinic and more





This year, several hospitals and medical systems are accelerating innovation efforts, from spin-outs of new artificial intelligence-powered healthcare companies to launching collaborations focused on digital health, home hospital delivery, and data analytics. I was allowed to.

As reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, here are 10 of the largest medical innovation projects deployed by hospitals and healthcare systems in 2021.

Editor’s Note: Innovation Initiatives are listed in the order reported by Beckers.

1. Trinity Health and 13 other healthcare systems rethink medical data analysis. In February, 14 medical systems worked together to form Truveta. This is an anonymized clinical data platform that pools information about participating care sites to gather insights into medical conditions such as COVID-19. The platform went live in November and raised $ 200 million to continue building its features.

2. Cleveland Clinic accelerates innovation in AI and cloud computing. In March, the Cleveland Clinic formed a 10-year partnership with IBM to establish a joint accelerator center for innovation in healthcare AI and cloud computing. The accelerator also supports the Cleveland Clinic’s Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health, launched this year through the $ 500 million Cleveland Innovation District backed by Ohio and Jobs Ohio.

3. Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, and Amazon are affiliated with your home hospital. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain and Ascension worked with Amazon Care in March to launch a new coalition focused on expanding home clinical care. A group named Moving Health Home supports and updates healthcare policy changes to designate Home as a site for clinical services.

4. Ascension is investing $ 285 million in innovation. Ascension Ventures, a St. Louis-based health systems venture division, closed its $ 285 million strategic venture capital fund in March, bringing its total assets to over $ 1 billion. The fund is supported by 13 healthcare systems, including Advent Health based in Altamonte Springs, Florida and Novant Health based in North Carolina.

5. UPMC applies AI to tackle medical data challenges. In June, Pittsburgh’s medical system founded Realyze Intelligence, an AI and natural language processing company focused on identifying specific patient populations and linking patients to the most beneficial treatments.

6. Prisma Health focuses on healthcare innovation and workforce development. In June, the Greenville, South Carolina-based healthcare system entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers. Under this collaboration, Prisma has rolled out Siemens medical technology throughout its care network and established the Intelligence Insight Center. It focuses on providing clinical services, technology, advanced analytics, and innovations in computer-aided workflow tools.

7. Kaiser Permanente and Mayo Clinic lead home hospitals. Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente joined in October with the Medical Home Group of Partner, a technical services company promoting a Boston-based home hospital program. Launched AdvancedCare at Home Coalition. Eleven additional hospitals and healthcare systems are members of the Coalition of Innovation and aim to advocate support for hospital-level home care flexibility after COVID-19 public health emergencies.

8. Northwell Health is making a big bet on AI. In October, a New Hyde Park-based healthcare system, in collaboration with startup studio Aegis Ventures, launched an initiative to set up an AI company. As part of its partnership with Northwell, Aegis will invest at least $ 100 million in a seed stage fund in a company focused on solving healthcare equity, cost and quality challenges.

9. Atrium Health plans a $ 1.5 billion innovation district. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the medical system has announced plans to launch an innovation district surrounding Charlotte, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, a future medical school, scheduled to open in 2024. The health system was launched in November, as well as a mixed space of offices, retail stores and homes.

10. UC Davis Health and Amazon are partnering on Digital Health Equity. UC Davis Health launched the Cloud Innovation Center with Amazon Web Services in November as part of a Sacramento-based health system effort to improve digital health innovation and equity. UC Davis Health and AWS staff will work together to identify challenges such as unfair access to care, remote patient care, and technology discrepancies, publish open source results from research projects, and others. Allows you to learn from the findings.

