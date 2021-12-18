Surfsharks Holiday Sale gives you access to all Google Play regions for just $ 2.21 per month





The Internet is an open platform that allows us to stay in touch with each other like never before.

However, it is not completely open. If you’re a regular mobile gamer, you’ll know all about the annoying phenomenon of region locks. Studios release games in parts of the world, but most of the time they don’t release them in the area where you live for some reason.

For example, countless Japanese gamers are currently enjoying Dragon Quest Walk. Square Enixs answers Pokemon GO.

Meanwhile, Australian and Canadian gamers are playing Diablo Immortal, and Just Cause Mobile is entertaining opponents of mobile games in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

You can move on, but don’t spare you.

Surfshark to the Rescue

Fortunately, there is a solution. All you need to do is change your Google Play Store area, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home by using a VPN service like Surf Shark.

A VPN (or virtual private network) bypasses traffic through untraceable servers and assigns IP addresses based on the country of choice.

This means you can make the Google Play Store believe you in Australia, India, or anywhere you like by virtually flicking the switch.

Well, there are a few more steps than that. First, go to Device Settings and[アプリ]Open the section, find the Google Play store,[強制停止]You need to select to clear the history.

next,[ストレージ]Go to[データの消去]You need to tap to clear the cache. Once that’s done, all you have to do is open Surfshark and select a location.

Fortunately, this is a great opportunity to get a Surfshark subscription. Surfshark is currently holding a festive holiday sale. This allows you to enjoy it for another 3 months free of charge, in addition to a significant discount of 83% of the standard price.

Sign up now and you’ll pay just $ 2.21 a month for the 27-month Surfsharks industry-leading VPN service.

To get started, visit the Surfshark website.

