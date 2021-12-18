Adio and Plug and Play reveal a list of founding partners for the innovation platform





Global Technology Accelerators Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Investment Offices list the founding partners of a new platform designed to drive innovation in the industrial sector and attract talented technology start-ups to the Emirate. I completed it.

Abu Dhabi’s Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform founding partners include Mbadara Investment Company’s Aerospace Unit Strata Manufacturing, UAE’s largest industrial company Emirates Global Aluminum, Food Company BRF, Power Management Solutions Company Eaton, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Russia’s top Includes oil producer Gazprom Neft. , Sign company Giffin Al Jazira Industrial Group and Agribusiness Specialist Al Dahra.

Our partnership will give companies in different sectors access to the tools and information they need to succeed in the industry of the future, said Monira Al Kuttab, Executive Director of Adio.

We promote Emirates’ major economics in manufacturing, logistics, sustainability, food security, etc. through meaningful collaboration with outstanding technology starters, leading companies and government agencies in the United Arab Emirates. We want to promote true innovation and prosperity of power. Babaquaf Mazade, Managing Director of Plug and Play Abu Dhabi, said.

United Arab Emirates is focused on the development of the country’s industrial sector. Earlier this year, we launched a new strategy to increase manufacturing contributions from the current 133 billion dirhams to 300 billion dirhams ($ 81.6 billion) over the next decade.

Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and Adio work with several founding partners to address key technological challenges and innovation bottlenecks solved by seven high-quality global startups selected as part of an open innovation platform. Defined. Saturday said.

The collectively agreed technical challenges are: Vehicle electrification and charging. Warehouse automation; predictive analytics and maintenance. Last mile delivery; integrated with low carbon vehicle solutions.

Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and Adio will also help accelerate the use of innovative pilots, technology integrations and new products that drive Abu Dhabi’s industrial development, they said.

The founding partners also ensure that the Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform creates a unified market and forums to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange between major industrial and technological start-ups.

Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and Adio announced a partnership in August to introduce an Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform aimed at promoting ambitious projects, better policies, true economic value and global thought leadership. did.

Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play, one of the world’s largest accelerators, offices in the Abu Dhabi Global Market in October 2017 after signing a partnership with the Financial Free Zone to bring financial technology start-ups to the capital. Was opened.

Abu Dhabi’s economy is expected to grow by 6% to 8% over the next two years, driven by government spending, financial services and foreign direct investment, said Mohammed al-Shorafa, chairman of the Emirate’s Department of Economic Development. Said earlier this year. ..

Updated: December 18, 2021 14:02

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/12/18/adio-and-plug-and-play-reveal-list-of-founding-partners-for-innovation-platform/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos