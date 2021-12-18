Why you shouldn’t rely on Google Discover traffic





Google’s John Mueller has answered a question about disappearing Discover traffic. Mueller offered several reasons why Discover traffic could be exhausted and warned against building a business around Discover traffic.

What is Google Discover?

Google Discover is a content feed based on the user’s web and Google search activity when Google Web & App Activity is turned on. Google Discover displays a personalized list of content that users are interested in.

If users tend to search for ways to create certain types of recipes, sites about those recipes start their trends in the Discover feed.

However, in general, because so many people search different things, their feeds are personalized, so Google Discover doesn’t tend to dominate a single website.

This contributes to the rather random nature of Google Discover traffic.

Google’s John Mueller cites other reasons why you can’t rely on Google Discover for consistent traffic.

Google Discover traffic disrupts website experience

The person who asked the question explained that this website is a Brazilian news site that consistently enjoys stable Google Discover traffic. He wants to understand why the traffic suddenly dries out.

That person explained their situation:

“The delivery of content via Google Discover has dropped significantly.

… Google Discover is our major acquisition channel. However, in the last 10 days, content delivery via Discover has been virtually zero.

Our normal audience was like 1000 active users in real time. And now there are about 90 or 100 active users.

Also, there were no technical or editorial changes. And the search console did not report the problem. “

The person who asked the question explained that Core Web Vitals performance and CrUX reports are all top-level and that the site offers AMP.

He expressed confusion as to why discovery traffic was exhausted when everything remained the same and nothing changed.

Google traffic is inconsistent

That person asked:

“What do you think is happening to us?”

John Mueller began his answer by making sure that Google Discover Traffic isn’t a consistent source of traffic in general.

John Mueller replied:

“I think you should always be careful with Discover. At least I’ve heard from people that it’s very binary in that it either gets a lot of traffic or doesn’t get a lot of traffic from Discover. is.

And that also means that the changes there tend to be very visible.

Therefore, my main recommendation is to consider traffic as an additional traffic source, not as a main traffic source, rather than relying on Google Discover. “

Why does Google Discover traffic disappear?

Next, John Mueller moved on to discuss common issues that could affect Google Discover traffic.

Mueller:

“When it comes to Discover, there’s some kind of play out there … you mentioned some of the technical things I think are good habits. One of the playful things out there is, for example, the core. Updates also play a role. “

Core updates can affect Google Discover traffic

Interestingly, Mueller said the core update could impact Google Discover traffic. He doesn’t say exactly what could affect traffic in the core update, but speculates that it could be related to algorithmic improvements related to content understanding. I can do it. It could be many other things.

Mueller continued his answer:

“There was a core update recently, probably in terms of timing that matches what we saw there.

This means that if you see the benefits of a core update, revisit a number of tips and ideas that can focus on blog posts about core updates. “

Google Discover Content Guidelines

Mueller then quoted Google’s Discover Content Guidelines as having an impact on the type of content that receives Google Discover traffic.

Mueller explained that the guidelines affected traffic.

“The other is especially for Discover. There is a set of content guidelines that we try to adhere to in an algorithmic way.

And, depending on the website itself, some of these content guidelines may be something that your website is a sort of borderline.

For example, I don’t understand all the content guidelines, but I think there are Clickbait titles, Clickbait content in general, or adult content.

And it may be some sort of borderline as to how your website evaluates your website in that regard.

And it’s possible that our algorithm is, well, one or the other category listed in Clickbait or Content Guidelines for the majority of this website.

And it’s more conservative when it comes to how to display your website in Discover.

So … that’s the direction I’m heading, without knowing your website.

On the one hand, think about the core update, it.

On the other hand, the content guidelines we have.

And finally, Discover can change quite quickly, so make your entire business independent of Discover.

And it often has no pure technical reason behind these changes. “

Google Discover is an unreliable traffic source

The big point is that Google Discover is a very unreliable source of traffic. Therefore, it is definitely not for building a business.

Still, John Mueller mentioned some guidelines you should know to increase your chances of receiving Google Discover traffic and prevent you from being kicked out of Discover.

Read Google Discover Guidelines

How to display content in Discover

Read Google’s Discover Content Policy

Discover content policy

John Mueller on how to improve the chances of Google Discover traffic

Look at John Mueller at 45:35:

