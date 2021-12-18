Technology leaders’ influence in business grows beyond expectations





From the crisis of spring 2020 to the ongoing turmoil of 2021, companies can rely heavily on IT leaders and staff to continue their business and hopefully grow. And IT stood up on that occasion in a brilliant way. As a result, IT leaders have become more involved in running their business, far beyond the traditional role of IT.

Photo: Joe Mackendrick

This is a statement from a recent survey of 1,000 IT managers and executives released by Snow Software. IT leaders survived the storm in 2021 and secured executive seats next year. Eighty-nine percent of IT leaders claimed that the role of IT was underestimated before Covid, but is now considered essential, and 90% claim to have become a trusted advisor to the business. ..

In addition, while 94% of IT managers consider innovation to be an organization’s top priority, 71% say IT spends a lot of time addressing issues rather than innovation. Next year’s IT leaders’ top priorities are to adopt new technologies to improve their day-to-day operations (30%), reduce IT costs (28%), and improve customer service and satisfaction (28%). ..

In the wake of Covid’s crisis, IT leaders have gained more influence from corner office executives and board members. Today, more and more IT leaders are considered business partners, with 90% saying they are business “trusted advisors” rather than technology one-stop shops. In fact, 83% of IT leaders consider themselves business leaders. “IT leaders are changing the way they perceive, and organizations are aware of it,” said the author of the study. With this enhanced leadership role, IT has greater responsibility, with 92% having more financial accountability for their investments.

94% of leaders say organizations are becoming more innovative when it comes to IT and technology resources, but they also say they are challenged to achieve innovation and spend a lot of time addressing issues. (71%).

The dual IT initiative of accelerating digital transformation while managing growing technology assets to a healthy ROI can sometimes seem daunting. At least 93% of executives say that the pace of digital transformation in their organizations has dramatically increased in 2021. In the meantime, the focus of IT leaders has shifted from operational continuity to key growth initiatives such as improving the customer experience.

Next year’s IT priorities are challenging, but leaders are optimistic and show research. Next year’s IT leaders’ top priorities include adopting new technologies to improve their day-to-day operations (30%), reducing IT costs (28%), and improving customer service and satisfaction (28%). increase. “These areas of focus can often be at odds with each other, or at least in conflict, which is often a very familiar pain that IT leaders feel,” researchers observe. “To balance these priorities, CIOs need a more sophisticated approach to managing their technology environment. Almost all respondents say they are in the process of adopting the cloud in some way. Also, 61% have increased their use of cloud services in the past. Years.

“With many new experiences and reshaped perspectives, 2022 will be a year that takes everything IT has learned, sets a new baseline and drives it to a new level of growth.” Said the author of the study. “This is an opportunity to implement tactics that strengthen our strategy and provide a direct path to accelerate ROI.”

