



Daniel L, Founder and CEO of Sidewalk Labs. Sidewalk Labs, owned by Dive Brief Alphabet, is incorporating the product into Google, the company’s first launch, according to a letter released Thursday by Doctoroff. Sidewalk Labs products including smart parking and curve space sensor, Pebble. Energy saving kit mesa for commercial buildings. Development Plan Product Delve; Affordable Electrification, a home energy management system, will join Google next year. Doctoroff also announced that he would resign as CEO for health reasons and explained that he was told by his doctor that he might have ALS. Dive Insight:

Doctoroff launched Sidewalk Labs as Google’s Urban Innovation Division six years ago. Sidewalk Labs, now running under its parent company Alphabet, has created a spin-off company, Replica, that implements a data platform that measures city traffic, personal consumption, and more. In addition to Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Doctoroff said in a letter that the company “pioneered a new form of technology-enabled infrastructure.”

Sidewalk Labs also canceled the controversial Quayside smart city project along the Toronto Waterfront in May 2020. Doctoroff said at the time that the end of the project was due to “unprecedented financial uncertainty.” The Quayside project didn’t happen, but the company’s vision for Toronto “provided a global blueprint for climate-friendly development,” he wrote this week.

According to Doctoroff, Pebble, Mesa, Delve, and Affordable Electrification products are one of the ideas that came from the Quayside project, each offering an opportunity to tackle urban sustainability. Canopy Buildings, a large factory-automated timber construction product, will also be spun out of the Quayside project and will become an independent company with the support of Alphabet, announced Thursday.

The decision to integrate Sidewalk Labs’ products into Google also comes from parent company Alphabet’s growing focus on sustainability in recent years, Doctor offsaid said in a letter. According to the letter, we are investing in technology that will use carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030 and help partners and people around the world make sustainable choices.

“I leave Sidewalk with complete confidence that our impact will increase exponentially,” writes Doctoroff. “It’s no more exciting to see Google accelerate the development of our products and technologies and quickly achieve our sustainability mission for the world.”

Replica’s CEO and co-founder Nick Bowden said in an email statement to the Smart City Dive that Doctor Off’s ambitions for city construction are “unmatched.”

“He is a true pioneer who influenced the technology used in hundreds of cities around the world, from his work in New York to Toronto. He is also one of the true good people in the world. “Mr. Bowden said. “Dan I know is a real fighter and I’m sure he’ll bring that fight to ALS.”

