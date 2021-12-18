2021: Year of the game





2021 ends with a party for gamers like 2001, as Halo returns with a win, but it’s definitely a year of ups and downs for the industry as a whole.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles were in short supply year-round, and inventory updates sold out in minutes. Sony boss Jim Ryan said he understands that inventory constraints are still a source of dissatisfaction for many customers, but the company has one million fewer consoles than originally planned. It is scheduled to be manufactured, and it seems that the shortage will continue until 2022.

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox, also warned that the shortage of Microsoft consoles would continue from the end of this calendar year to the next. Due to multiple Covid-related issues such as chip shortages, supply chain issues, and high demand, it may still take some time before most consumers can experience the latest generation of console games. There is sex.

In July, Nintendo finally announced a long-rumored upgrade to the highly successful hybrid console with the announcement of the Switch OLED. Despite the updated hardware boasting a larger screen and a very clear OLED display, it’s no exaggeration to say that the initial enthusiasm was suppressed and the announcement was clearly disappointing to many. Rumors continued that the new machine had more raw power and 4K output, so the screen got a little better and the addition of a wired LAN port didn’t live up to expectations. However, the hardware has been reviewed very favorably and continues to impress sales. Switch doesn’t seem to go anywhere anytime.

Two big hitters from Nintendo are one step closer to middle age, and both The Legend of Zelda and Metroid are celebrating their 35th anniversary. Not as extravagant as the birthday celebration given to Golden Boy Mario last year, fans have been featured in more footage of the Breath of Wild 2, and the surprise announcement of Metroid Dread has been rumored since 2005.

Delays are a common theme in 2021, with big names such as Gran Turismo 7, Gotham Knights, and God of War: Lagunarok being shunted in 2022. But this year we still have some great titles. Forza Horizon 5 has shown that open-world racing games still have wheels, but Deathloop offers a 60’s-style world that incorporates Arkanes’ trademark tight gameplay mechanics. Did. Expectations for Psychonauts 2 were an enthusiastic pitch after 16 years of absence, but developer Double Fine was still impressive.

On the indie side, Disco Elysium finally appeared on the console and received the praise of expected critics (although there were early technical issues). Devolver released another hit at Deaths Door, announcing a deep isometric adventure in a beautiful and desolate world. Heart Machine has provided HyperLight Drifter with Solar Ash with stunning action titles. Other notable titles this year include Sable, The Ascent, Axiom Verge 2, and the beautiful and memorable Mundaun.

Following the disastrous September 2020 launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition proved to be the biggest and most amazing and critical bomb of the year. Dissatisfactions range from overwhelming rain effects to weird textures and misspellings, and while the game is slowly patched, it regains confidence in this misunderstood remake of the legendary title trio. May be too late.

Google’s Stadia platform also struggled in 2021, the format didn’t catch the attention of consumers, and new games were added to the library at a snail pace. In February, the company closed its first-party Stadia Games and Entertainment studio and canceled plans to develop an exclusive first-party game. Game streaming is still unclear, and viewers seem to prefer subscription services like the Xbox Game Pass. The service combines streaming and game downloads, allowing people to step into streaming technology rather than jumping into the deep end.

So what can we keep in 2022? One thing is certain: game subscription services seem to continue to grow exponentially. Microsoft announced in January 2021 that the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers reached 18 million. With more and more large titles being added to the service throughout the year, we can be confident that the number is now much higher. There are rumors that Sony plans to expand the services of PS Now and PS Plus to integrate them into the successor to Microsoft, while at the same time leveraging a vast back catalog of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. As Netflix is ​​also beginning to move to video games, the subscription service model could become more common in the gaming industry throughout the year.

Undoubtedly, there are some huge titles scheduled to be released in 2022. From Softwares’ ambitious collaboration with GeorgeRR Martin, Elden Ring has already made a big hype after successful network testing. Sony’s Horizontal Forbidden West continues to be amazed by each new showcase. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 follows one of the most acclaimed games to date.

In addition to these titles, in addition to a large group of games scheduled for release last year but postponed until 2022, players look forward to an expensive and exciting year with prolonged game backlog anxiety. I can do it. I can’t wait.

