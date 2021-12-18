Google admits that there is a connection bug in the 5G Pixel 6 series due to a new audio issue





December 17, 2021 11:45 pm

Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have blamed the latest updates for causing the connectivity issues they are currently facing.

Some users complain that it was the update itself that caused the connectivity issue. A Reddit user has found a way to prevent his phone from disconnecting. Note that she has a physical SIM card and instead of removing the SIM, those who follow her workaround can switch off eSIM instead. An eSIM or embedded SIM card is a chip attached to the motherboard to replace the physical SIM card. The procedure is as follows: Turn off the phone. Remove the SIM (or turn off the eSIM). Turn the phone off and then on again[設定]>[アプリ]Go to.[最近開いたアプリ]Below> Show all apps.Use the search function in the upper right[SIMツールキット]To find out.[ストレージとキャッシュ]Under[キャッシュ]Clear,[ストレージ]Clear. Turn off the phone. Reinsert (or undo) the SIM. For eSIM) Turn the power off and then on again.

A comment from the community manager was posted on Google’s Pixel forum, and Google is receiving reports from customers about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro mobile connectivity issues that occurred after the software update in December. The post further states, “We are actively investigating reported connectivity issues and will update this post as we share more.”

Google says the company is investigating recent connectivity issues

As a result, Google acknowledges that connectivity issues are real, and Pixel users must keep their fingers crossed to make appropriate fixes in the form of new software updates from Google. Also, connectivity issues seem to be more prevalent than originally thought. One Pixel user said, “I agree. My mom and I are both using Pixel 6 and the network has dropped a few times at random. Airplane mode must be turned on to reset the network. “I wrote.

Some comments revealed that some connectivity issues were prior to the December update. A Pixel user wrote to Reddit, “I’m not going to lie. I’ve had problems since I got it in October. Like many other users around the world.”

He added: “Before the December update [Google’s] The support page was cluttered with people from all over the world [that they] Data connections were constantly being lost. This shit is, to be honest, a joke. However, the Pixel smartphone par. Initially it won’t be a benign Pixel device. “

A new issue will prevent users from using the DAC to hear that high resolution audio is lossless quality.

Some Pixel users have promised that they will never use the iPhone, but some have commented that it was time to switch. A typical post in this context is, “I can’t remember I last had an Android phone that worked 100% out of the box. Maybe the Nexus 5. I really don’t want to switch to the iPhone, but this is almost recent. BS makes me consider it. Tell me what you want about the iPhone and Apple, but those products work. “

Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are telling others that disabling 5G connectivity is a way around connectivity issues, at least until Google comes up with a fix that doesn’t cause other issues. ..

Buy Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Another issue, according to Android Police, is a bug that prevents Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users from using DACs or digital-to-analog converters to improve the audio quality available in some streaming music apps. Apps such as Apple Music, TIDAL, and Amazon Music can deliver high-resolution audio streaming with lossless quality. However, this requires the user to wear premium headphones and connect to an external DAC. This bug, first reported by users when Google released a new handset, affects the connection of external Hi-Fi DACs via USB-C. Some apps crash and become silent, while others do not crash and make a squeak. Google was expected to include a fix for this issue in the December update, but so far nothing has been released.

