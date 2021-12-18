Emirates News Agency-Global Innovation Enabler Plug and Play and Abu Dhabi Investment Office Announces Founding Partners for Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform





Abu Dhabi, December 18, 2021 (WAM)-Startups, Plug and Play Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest innovation enabler, and Abu Dhabi Investment Offices, empowering, connecting and investing in government agencies that enable investment in Abu Dhabi Dhabi has officially announced the final list of founding partners for Abu Dhabi’s Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform.

In mid-third 2021, Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and ADIO announce the launch of their first Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform focused on improving Abu Dhabi’s industrial innovation capabilities and attracting high-quality tech startups. did. We welcome the Abu Dhabi Port Group (ADP). As the first founding partner, it is a leading facilitator of logistics, industry and trade in the region.

The strong collaboration between Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and ADIO has created an outstanding set of eight founding partners to participate in the Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform.

The latest founding partner to join the first Industry 4.0 platform is Strata Manufacturing. A wholly owned company of the Mamoura Diversified Investment Company, which aims to develop the aerospace sector in Abu Dhabi. Emirates Global Aluminum is the world’s largest producer of premium aluminum and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates. BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world. Eaton, a global technology leader in power management solutions. Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a high-performance vehicle engineering division of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. Gazprom Neft, Russia’s leading oil producer. Giffin Aljaji Line Industrial Group, an international conglomerate based in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, specializing in agribusiness and providing complete signage solutions for the development of Aldara.

As part of the platform’s mission, Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and ADIO will work with several founding partners to solve key technical challenges solved by seven leading global startups selected as part of the Open Innovation Platform. And defined the innovation bottleneck. .. The collectively agreed technical issue was the Industrial IoT. Vehicle electrification and charging; Warehouse automation; Predictive analytics and maintenance; Last mile delivery and low carbon vehicle solutions and integration. To ensure the success of this platform, Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and ADIO will also help accelerate the deployment of innovative pilots, technology integrations and new products that will enable Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Revolution.

Leading founding partners build a unified market and forums for the Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform, foster collaboration and knowledge exchange between major industrial tools and outstanding technology startups, paving the way for real value in Abu Dhabi. And help bring the solution. To secure Abu Dhabi’s world-leading position in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Monira Al-Kuttab, Executive Director of ADIO, said: Plug and Play Abu Dhabi and other major companies around Abu Dhabi further drive innovation by supporting them to another level. Our partnership will bring companies in different sectors to the future. ”

Babaquaf Mazade, Managing Director of Plug and Play Abu Dhabi, said: An open innovation platform that helps drive the UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Such a platform has not yet begun in the MENA region and is very excited about its potential. Through meaningful collaboration with outstanding innovations in manufacturing, logistics, sustainability, food security, and here in the UAE’s leading companies and government agencies, Emirates will one day become the world leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. There is no doubt that it will be. We hope that this open innovation platform will play a major role in it over the years to come. ”

“We are proud to be the founding partner of the first Industry 4.0 Open Innovation Platform in line with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy. This platform gives starters knowledge and innovation. Offering unique opportunities to drive change in various key sectors. Strata has already incorporated 4IR technology into its working mechanism to invest in research and development to expand its capabilities through innovation. Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata Manufacturing PJSC, said:

Carlo Nizam, Chief Digital Officer of Emirates Global Aluminum, said: This partnership with the Industry 4.0 platform will help achieve that, create new business opportunities in the UAE and support the unique Industry 4.0 transformation of EGA operations. ”

“We are honored to be able to participate in this kind of initiative to promote Industry 4.0 in the region. The world’s largest poultry exporter and the top brand in the chicken category in the Middle East with its own factory in Abu Dhabi. As we are more committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the BRF Sadia food industry, “Commercial Director BRF Sadia’s Fadi Felfeli said.

Steven Nasser, Chief Technology Officer of SABER Investment Company, said: A breakthrough in the manufacture of road signs, steel infrastructure and other road assets across the UAE. Today, the company is in a position to play a vital role in transforming UAE’s industrial innovation and capabilities. A digitally connected, advanced precision machining center, Giffin is ready to design, manufacture and deploy precision components targeted at growing emerging sectors. We look forward to becoming a platform where we can further develop and enhance our supply chain. ”

Alexey Vashkevich, Chief Technology Officer of Upstream Gazprom Neft, said: Gazprom Neft has been selected by the world’s leading industry players, start-ups and scale-up companies. Gazprom Neft, part of Industry 4.0, opens up opportunities for innovation in Russia to increase the value of emerging technologies. ”

Andy Damerum, Head of Commercial Development at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, commented: Collaborate with Middle Eastern companies that are involved in the Industry 4.0 innovation platform and can benefit from industry-leading expertise and high-performance technology. ”

