Go from Pokemon to Parker Solar Probe

Fly near the sun

This week, NASA made a surprising announcement when the US space agency revealed that the Parker Solar Probe, flying closer to the Sun than any other mission in history, came into contact with the Sun’s outside air or corona. The actual event that took place in April was when the spacecraft was the eighth closest to the Sun. Scientists said it would take months to get the data and another few months to confirm it. Parker was 13 million kilometers away from the center of the Sun when it first crossed the jagged, non-uniform boundary between the Sun’s atmosphere and the solar wind. The spacecraft entered and exited the corona at least three times. According to scientists, it was a smooth transition every time. Mankind has touched the sun, said Nicola Fox, director of the Nazas Solar Physics Division.

Cat Norton aka Miss Excel.

How to become a technology influencer

Everyone has now heard of Instagram and TikTok influencer Kat Norton, also known as Miss Excel, profiled as Excel Tiktoker, who showed how to make six figures a day by The Verge on November 30th. This week, the story suddenly surged in popularity and broke the Internet. But it’s not just Norton. This year seems to have been a good year for tech bloggers, YouTubers and influencers.

If you’re looking for the next most influential person, you’ll find creators such as YouTuber Linus Sebastian (Linus Tech Tips) from Canada, YouTuber Marques Brownlee (@mkbhd on Instagram), and Sara Dietschy (@saradietschy on Instagram) from the United States. You can start by following your work. , And the popular Lewis George Hill Senteger, is professionally known as Unbox Therapy, a YouTuber for unpacking and technology in Canada. If you want to be the next Miss Excel, start watching.

Hybrid shopping mall by 2030?

The nearest shopping mall in the future will be a hybrid mall with everything from a hybrid gym that combines a treadmill and virtual reality to a restaurant where consumers can virtually dine with friends at other stores. There is a possibility. These are some of the interesting findings from the latest Ericsson ConsumerLab Insight report released this week, focusing on some of the consumer focus trends in 2030. In the report, digital assistants in 14 major global cities, including early adopters of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), 15 hybrid shopping mall facilities that extend the physical consumer experience with digital technology. I was asked to evaluate. Approximately 79% of respondents believe that concepts such as AR / VR zoos, immersive beauty salons, and factory outlets that sell new products while recycling old ones will be realized by 2030.

In summary of this year, Zoom conducted a survey of parts of its global customer base in November, collecting responses from nearly 1,700 people to understand how to use the platform. (Courtesy: Zoom)

Zoom in on this

Did you know that about 63% of users of the video conference platform Zoom prefer to turn on the camera and make a call? In summary of this year, Zoom conducted a survey of parts of its global customer base in November, collecting responses from nearly 1,700 people to understand how to use the platform. About 47% of respondents said it was never okay to eat during the meeting. On the other hand, 26% do not take a shower before answering the phone. In addition, usage data for 12 months (November 15, 2020 to November 15, 2021) revealed that Zoom was used in 200 countries and territories. The average meeting time was 54 minutes, but the average meeting size was 10 participants.

File Photo: John Hanke, creator of Pokemon Go and Chief Executive Officer of Niantic Gesture, at the Mobile World Congress keynote on February 28, 2017 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Reuters)

Pokemon on the go

Niantic, the American company behind the popular Pokemon Go AR-based mobile game, recently saw users scan the physical landmarks of the surrounding real world in the Meta (formerly Facebook) real world. Announced that it encourages a clear digging into the Metaverse) Announces that it is building a digital metaverse. In fact, Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke mentions the Metaverse. The Metaverse is probably a dystopian nightmare, allowing users to immerse themselves in a false world through a VR headset. Niantic believes that AR technology needs to bring people closer to the real world, not separate them from the real world. This new feature creates user-generated data that helps enhance in-game PokStops and Gyms, and actually encourages users to do so. According to TechCrunch, the tech news website, scanning PokStop will generate power-ups that will increase the in-game rewards for players who access the stop before the power-ups run out.

