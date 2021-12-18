Ready to join TikTok in 2022?This is what you need to know





Sarah Tew / CNET

The short-form video app TikTok has come a long way since its launch in 2016. Despite a historical conflict with the US government, September has a billion monthly active users. TikTok’s popularity soared in the United States during the pandemic, and the app seems to have found a permanent place in our cultural zeitgeist.

Hubspot reported that 96% of the consumers surveyed said video consumption increased in 2020. TikTok’s preparations to meet this need have sent scrambling to catch up with other social media. Instagram, Facebook and YouTube are all focused on incorporating TikTok-style features in 2021. In addition, even if you are not using TikTok, you will find that users crosspost TikTok videos to other social media and dozens of people are sent by enthusiastic friends. Of the link via text.

Are you finally planning to join TikTok in 2022? Whether you’re just interested or want to be viral, we’ll show you how to register, shoot TikTok, get followers, and more. We can’t promise you to achieve the fame of the viral internet, but do we help you get the most out of the app?

Get started with TikTok

When you open the TikTok app, the video will start playing automatically and you can take a quick look at the site. But if you want to create a quirky TikTok video to gain 15 seconds of fame, you need to create an account. Download the app on iOS and Android and follow the instructions to create an account.

Until you follow some people or appreciate your videos, ForYou feeds are a jumble of content. Therefore, scroll to see what you find, or[次のタブ]You can start by syncing your contacts and find friends who are already using the app.[検出]Tabs are also good for finding content. Check the hashtags for trends and search for what you are interested in.

Most of the ways you work with videos are on the right side of the screen. A rotation icon that shows the author’s profile, a “like” heart, a comment section, sharing options, and other videos that use a particular video. song. Press and hold the screen to save the video to your phone, add it to your favorite collection, or say you’re not interested. Swipe left and tap your username or profile photo to access, follow, and interact with the author’s profile.

You can see the creator’s details, watch the content, and set up post notifications from your profile page.

Csar Salza / Spanish CNET

As you become more involved in the platform and interact with more people,[通知]You can find likes and comments from your followers on the tabs.Inbox of private messages[通知]It’s on the tab. To adjust your account, such as privacy settings and push notifications, tap your profile icon, then tap the three dot settings in the upper right corner.

Make a prominent (or trend-following) TikTok

Ready to make your first video? Tap the white + at the bottom center of the screen to give TikTok the required permissions. You can shoot something new or upload a video (or photo) from your mobile phone. Sound editing options are in the upper right and video editing controls are in the lower left of the screen. The video is 15 seconds, 60 seconds, or 3 minutes.

There are many options available for editing videos. My best advice is to explore and experiment. You can add sound and music to your video and customize your video with the Mixer and Trim tools.[フィルター]Try narration by tapping the microphone below the button. If you’re shooting a new Tik Tok, there are also more fun audio effects.

For example, some ridiculous and easy-going tasks on TikTok include trying to maintain a straight face while listening to certain sounds or songs.

Screenshots by Abrar Al-Heeti / CNET

TikTok has a number of filters, stickers, emojis and texts to put on top of your video. You can also add effects before you start shooting or while you’re in progress. The cool part is that you’re not limited to one filter per video. You can add transitions such as scrolling, rotating, and slipping.[分割]Tap to split the screen in up to 9 ways. Finally, you can add reverse effects, flash (double take, triple take, etc.), or slow motion to your video.

You can use these tools to attack yourself or add new spins to virus challenges and trends. Once you’ve found an effect, filter, or sound that you like, tap the effect, filter, or song title tagged in the author’s video to see how others have used it in your video. I can do it. From that screen[このサウンドを使用]or[このエフェクトを試す]Tap to start creating your own TikTok.

When you’re ready to bring your video out, select a cover image, add hashtags, write a brief video description, and double-check that you have all the ways to tag your friends as needed. .. However, these are not the only settings to check.

[この動画を視聴できるユーザー]Tap to customize the settings and choose between public, friends only, or private (only you can see private videos). You can also turn comments, duets, and stitches on and off. Save the video as a draft, post it automatically to other social media, or post it only to TikTok. You can also adjust these settings after the video is published.

Find Fame on TikTok

Internet fame may seem easier than ever, but we can’t guarantee anything. One-off videos that make people soar to Internet fame with viral videos are pretty rare, but they happen. Noodle, a 13-year-old pug, and his owner, Jonathan Graziano, became popular on TikTok by deciding whether it was a “bone day” or a “boneless day.”

Trends occur rapidly and cover a wide range of topics. In addition to Noodle’s productivity forecasts, CNET’s favorite TikTok trends in 2021 included Sea Shanty, Olivia Rodrigo’s songs, and Adam Driver’s “Tasty Soup” line from the HBO show Girls.

Here are some common tips to get you to the confirmation badge in no time.

Post, post, post

It takes time and commitment to establish a presence on TikTok without boosting viral video from the gate. If you’re looking for TikTok fame, it’s a good idea to schedule your own so that you post frequently enough to establish a stable stream of content. Once you have 1,000 followers, you will be able to “livestream”. Try livestreaming frequently.

Want to know if today is “Bone Day” or “Boneless Day”? TikTok’s pug can tell you.

Screenshots by Abrar Al-Heeti / CNET Find the “things” that make you stand out

Everyone is good at something. But the Internet is huge and many are doing the same. When you embark on a journey to become famous on the Internet, look for something special that sets your video apart from others. The more niches you have, the better. Once you find your stride, stay consistent. It may not be the best idea to do a makeup tutorial one day and show you how to repair your TV the next day.

High quality videos can make a big difference

You don’t have to go to film school, but if you’re serious about increasing your online presence, you need to present a sophisticated product. You don’t want to follow people who haven’t posted quality videos? Don’t break your camera equipment, but maybe invest in a tripod for your phone (they can run on Amazon for just $ 10). Read the composition of the video while you wait for it to be delivered.

If you want to see more trends or try it yourself, you can tap the link in the video to see what other users have posted.

Screenshots from Abrar Al-Heeti / CNET Connect social media

If all your social media accounts are linked to each other, you may be lucky. The more social media platforms you use, the better your luck. You’re probably following your favorite celebrities and influencers on multiple platforms, so why not get your followers to do the same? The more platforms you follow, the more exposure your video will have and the more viewers you will have.

That said, don’t compromise your safety in search of internet fame. Perhaps create a Finsta to protect your private Instagram. In addition, if you have enough followers, you can create a page on Facebook and keep your personal account private.

Follow for Follow

Interacting with followers can be a daunting task. When your favorite podcaster or celebrity retweets you or appreciates an Instagram post, you’ll see how exciting it is. You don’t have to give someone a cold shoulder. If they comment on one of your posts or videos, we will appreciate it and return a comment.

As always, keep safety in mind. Not everyone likes what you make if you intend to get the attention of the public. Some negative comments are constructive and help improve the content. Other comments and messages can be harassing, eerie and abusive. Use your discretion. Report and remove the troll. Don’t forget to interact with other TikTok creators!

TikTok has content for everyone. seriously. You can also be an active poster and feel free to watch the video.

Sarah Mitroff / CNET Do your homework

Trends are key to the success of video on social media platforms. Hashtags, currently popular ones,[発見]Pay attention to the tab trends. This may seem inconsistent with the “find yours” hint, but you can hashtag your videos to make them easier to find, even if they are only tangentially relevant. .. I know it’s sneaky, but people need to find and watch your videos. However, the more relevant the content, the better the relationship with the viewer.

Remove TikTok

If TikTok isn’t tea, or you’re probably spending so much time on the app that you can’t get out, you can move away, turn off notifications, or remove them. account. Method is as follows.

1. Open the TikTok app and tap the profile icon Me at the bottom right. Tap the setting “dot” in the upper right corner. 3. Select Manage Account 4.[アカウントの削除]Tap and follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.

