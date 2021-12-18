This is the first thing every Chromecast with a Google TV owner should do first





So did you get a new Chromecast with Google TV? This device is out of the box and ready to use, but there’s one thing you want to do before you move on. And it customizes it to your own taste. Technically, this is up to three, but they all fall under the “Master of Profiles Section”.

The big difference between Chromecast and Google TV (one of the best streaming device choices) and all Roku devices and Fire TV Sticks is that Chromecast is about to serve. This is because there are many recommendations to be displayed on the home screen.

As you may know, Google knows a lot about users and loves to use that information to improve their streaming experience. And one way it helps it do its job is to feed it with data. I’m not saying “send search history to Google” (you may already have search history), but instead tweak your system’s user profile.

Let Chromecast with Google TV know what you like

The first place to do that is with Chromecast with Google TV[設定]It is a section. To access it, select the user icon in the upper right corner of the screen[設定]Tap. next,[アカウントとサインイン]Choose. After selecting a profile, you can tap right to go to content settings.

Here, anyone who tried their luck on an online date last year will experience a painfully familiar interface. Think of this as Netflix & Chill without Chill.

(Image credit: Google)

Basically, tap the show or movie you don’t want to watch much to the left, and tap the show or movie you want to watch more to the right. If you are indifferent,[上へ]Tap.

Chromecast and Google TV offer about 10 options in the first batch. Then return to using the device or[完了]Tap to continue.

At this point,[完了]Tap.

Connect services to improve Chromecast using Google TV recommendations

(Image credit: Future)

Then make sure your home screen shows recommendations from all the appropriate apps (and make sure you’re signed in to everything you need).The process of remembering all streaming subscriptions should be short and fast, but Chromecast[サービス]The menu (just above the content settings) optionally collects most of the best streaming services and works to sync data from those apps to your system.

However, if you have a Sling TV, this section is more important (choose the best alternative to cable TV). For some time, YouTube TV has been the only major live TV service that can be integrated into Chromecast using the Google TV menu. But that’s not the case anymore. Open the Google Home app on your mobile phone and tap the + sign in the upper left corner to[サービスの追加]and[ライブTV]Choose. Then follow the on-screen instructions to confirm this.

(Image credit: Future)

You can now use SlingTV as your own tab for Chromecast with Google TV.

Instruct Chromecast on Google TV to stop autoplaying trailers

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, you can choose service and content settings[プロフィール]On the page, turn off the autoplay trailer. Unless you like the trailer and its audio, play it without asking. It happened to me on the home screen, and it’s annoying as a whole.

