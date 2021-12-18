A book on innovation in 2022





Oxford Handbook of China Innovation

Title: Oxford Handbook of China Innovation Author: Xiaolan Fu, Bruce McKern en Jin Chen Publisher: Oxford University Press, Oxford Language: English Reasons to Read: The latest status of China’s innovative ecosystem

This 800-page handbook aims to be a complete guide to micro and business economics in the world’s largest and most feared countries. Featuring contributions from more than 60 authors, this overview covers almost every aspect of the Chinese economy, grouped on the theme of innovation. It may raise the idea that Chinese government officials also contributed to this book. But in reality, China can only be properly understood in the context of government policies that underpin its economic development. Innovation is inseparable from the Chinese government’s long-term vision, as the three editors wrote their introduction very correctly.

Power Law: Venture Capital and the Formation of a New Future

Title: The Law of Power: Venture Capital and the Formation of a New Future Author: Sebastian Mallaby Publisher: Penguin Press, London Language: English Why to Read: A Notable Story About the Relationship Between Startups and Venture Capitalists

WeWork founder Adam Neumann is known to have sprayed foam fire extinguishers everywhere in interested Chinese investors. Anyway, it seems that the bubbles did not land on his lips because the deal was concluded with this company that specializes in providing office space. These and other prominent stories about the rocky relationship between investors and the often capricious CEOs of start-ups can be read in this fun book by Mallaby. This English author describes a legendary deal made by a venture capitalist who wants to fund high-risk companies instead of focusing on safe investments. Most of these fail, but the point is to get some success that makes huge profits. Malaby does not necessarily deny this form of capitalism. Venture investors not only provide capital, but also provide good advice to start-ups.

Sustainable fashion.Responsible consumption, design, fabrics, materials

Title: Sustainable fashion.Responsible consumption, design, fabrics, materials “Author: Wearme Fashion Publisher: Promopress, Barcelona Language: English Why to read: Introduction to eco-fashion

This book is a collection of information about environmentally friendly, recycled fabrics and materials. It also features fashion innovative entrepreneurs. As such, it works well as the first insight into “sustainable fashion,” also known as eco-fashion. For example, Flocus’ Dutch entrepreneur Jeroen Muijsers is in the limelight. His company specializes in new applications for Kapok. This is a type of cotton normally used for pillows, but is now supplied by Flocus to the garment industry as spun yarn. Behind the book’s prominent writer “Wear me Fashion” is Czech fashion activist Vera Artemyeva.

Tech Year, 2022: Needful Insights from Harvard Business Review

Title: The Year in Tech, 2022: Needed Insight from Harvard Business Review Authors: Larry Downes, Jeanne Meister, David Yoffie, Maelle Gavet Publisher: Harvard Business Review Press, Boston Language: English Why to Read: Interesting Technologies Nearby Topic future

Chapter 11 focuses on the challenges facing the world of technology in 2022. You can also see that the era of commercial aviation is imminent, with non-hackable encryption imminent. More interesting themes covered by this book: The era of high-tech giants is nearing its end, and digital technology can exacerbate environmental problems. Previously published by Harvard Business Review, this collection of articles provides specific recommendations for launching and implementing new innovations.

Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism

Title: Mission Economy: Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism Author: Maria Namazukart Publisher: Penguin (UK), New Amsterdam (NL), Campus (D) Languages: English, Dutch, German, etc. (Italian) (Translated from) Why to read: An example of the role of government in promoting creation innovation

In the Mission Economy, this Italian professor at University College London sees the key challenges of the day in a radically new way. She believes that government capabilities and roles in the economy and society need to be reconsidered. The second part of the title refers to America’s efforts dating back to the early 1960s to combine public and private cooperation with the goal of going to the moon within 10 years. Such decades of innovation will be possible again if research institutes, businesses and governments begin to work together effectively in fresh ways.

