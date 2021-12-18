Why is ESPN not on YouTube TV?Controversy with Disney hurt cord-cutting college football fans





From Saturday, December 18th to Monday, January 10th, there will be a total of 38 bowl games, from the College Football Playoff Championship game. Unless a new deal is signed between Google and Disney, you won’t be able to see any of those college football fan codecuts registered on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV on Friday announced that its 11-hour contract with Disney has failed. As a result, some Disney-owned TV channels were removed from the streaming service, and college football fans seemed to have no way of watching the rest of football. Of the bowl season.

Details: College Football Schedule: Which Bowl Games Do You Have Today?Times, December 17-18 TV Channel

As a result, YouTube TV has announced that its monthly subscription will be reduced by $ 15 per month unless you own a Disney property.

“We’ve been in good faith with Disney for months,” YouTube TV said in a statement on Friday. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach a fair agreement before the existing contract expired and the channel was no longer available on YouTube TV. Monthly for the duration of this content. We will reduce the price from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15. Stay away from our platform.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers and not what we wanted. We continue to talk to Disney and tell you, hoping to restore the content on YouTube TV. In the meantime, keep this website up-to-date with the latest updates. Affected channels, alternatives to continue to enjoy some of the Disney content in the Disney Bundle, and price cuts. Updates with information and other questions about this situation. “

Disney also issued a statement stating that the streaming service “refused to make fair transactions with us based on market conditions.”

As a result, subscribers are unmatched in live sports and news, as well as ABC, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, National Geographic Channel for kids, families, and general entertainment shows. You no longer have access to your network portfolio. The company said. We are ready to reach a fair agreement with Google as soon as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers by restoring the network. We hope Google will participate in that effort.

Details: College Football Signature Date Tracker 2022: Live Update, Top Recruit and Class for Early Signing Period

Below are sports-centric channels (and ABC) that will no longer be broadcast on YouTube TV.

ABCESPNESPN2ESPN3 (by authentication to ESPN app) ESPNUESPNEWSSECNetworkACC network

Below is a schedule of bowl games played on the ABC Family network for the rest of the bowl season.

Details: College Football Bowl Pick, Forecast of all 43 post-season games from 2021 to 22

Friday, December 17th

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo Noon ESPN, fuboTV Cure Bowl Coastal Carolina vs. North Illinois 6pm ESPN2, fuboTV

Saturday, December 18

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky vs. App State 11 am ESPN, fuboTV New Mexico Bowl Fresno State vs. UTEP 2:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV Independence Bowl No. 13 BYU vs UAB 3:30 pm ABC, fuboTV Lending Tree Bowl Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan 5:45 pm ESPN, fuboTV LA Bowl Utah State vs. Oregon State 7:30 pm ABC, fuboTV New Orleans Bowl No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall 9:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV

December 20 (Monday)

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Myrtle Beach Bowl Tulsa vs. Old Dominion 2:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, December 21

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Famous Aida Hope Potato Bowl Kent vs Wyoming 3:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV Frisco Bowl No.24 San Diego vs UTSA 7:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV

Wednesday, December 22

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV ArmedForces Bowl Army vs. Missouri 8pm ESPN, fuboTV

Thursday, December 23

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Gasparilla Bowl UCF vs Florida 7:00 pm ESPN, fuboTV Frisco Football Classic North Texas vs Miami (Ohaio) 3:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV

December 24th (Friday)

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Hawaii Bowl Memphis vs. Hawaii 8pm ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, December 25

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Camellia Bowlball vs Georgia 2:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV

December 27 (Monday)

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Quick Lane Bowl West Michigan vs Nevada 11am ESPN, fuboTV Military Bowl ECU vs Boston College 2:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, December 28

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Birmingham Bowl No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn Noon ESPN, fuboTV First Responder Bowl Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV Liberty Bowl Texas Tech vs. Mississippi 6:45 pm ESPN , FuboTV Insight Bowl West Virginia vs Minnesota 10:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV

Wednesday, December 29

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Fenway Bowl SMU vs Virginia 11am ESPN, fuboTV Pinstripe Bowl Virginia Tech vs Maryland 2:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV Cheez-It Bowl No. 19 Clemson vs Iowa 5:45 pm Minutes ESPN, fuboTV Alamo Bowl No.14 Olegon vs. No.16 Oklahoma 9:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV

Thursday, December 30

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Duke Mayo Bowl North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 am ESPN, fuboTV Music City Bowl Tennessee vs. Purdue 3:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin vs. Arizona 10:30 pm ESPN , FuboTV

December 31st (Friday)

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Gator Bowl No.17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A & M 11:00 AM ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, January 1st

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Outback Bowl No. 21 Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania State Noon ESPN2, fuboTV Citrus Bowl No.15 Iowa vs. No.22 Kentuckies 1:00 pm ABC, fuboTV

Tuesday, January 4th

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Texas Bowl Kansas vs. LSU 9 pm ESPN, fuboTV New Year 6 Bowl Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV December 30 Peach Bowl No.10 Michigan vs. No.12 Pit 7pm ESPN, fuboTV January 1st Fiesta Bowl No.5 Notre Dame vs. No.9 Oklahoma 1pm ESPN, fuboTV January 1st Rose Bowl Game No.6 Ohio vs. No.11 Utah 5pm ESPN, fuboTV 1 1st Sugar Bowl No.7 Baylor vs. No.8 Oremis 8:45 pm ESPN, fuboTV College Football PlayoffDate Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV 31st December Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinals) No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia 7:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV December 31st Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal) No. 1 Alabama vs. No.4 Cincinnati 3:30 pm ESPN, fuboTV January 10 CFP National Championship TBD vs. TBD 8 pm ESPN, fuboTV

