Search engines try to rival Google by offering less ads and more privacy





The name Google has become synonymous with online search and has become a verb. Want to know something? Google it.

However, new search engines are committed to entering the online search market, providing them with more customizable options, fewer ads, and user privacy considerations.

It’s unlikely that any of these startups will soon become the next No. 1, but there are a few who have found a small and enthusiastic audience looking for alternatives to the Internet managed by Google.

One of the latest players is Neeva, co-founded by Sridhar Ramaswamy, who worked for years as Senior Vice President of Advertising at Google.

“The core experience is to find what you need, live your life, and return to the roots of being able to make this search engine a quiet ally in the background, as opposed to modern dissonance.” Said.

A promotional image of the Neeva website comparing Google search results on the left and Neeva on the right. Many Google search results are frontloaded with ads that aren’t related to the original search. Neeva claims that ad-free searches are always aimed at what you’re looking for. (CBC)

Ramaswamy left the company in 2017 after advertisers such as Cadbury and Diageo reportedly found ads on videos of lightly dressed children on Google’s video platform YouTube. ..

The controversy persuaded Lamaswamy to look for a better way to approach Internet search without falling into similar ethical conflicts.

He claims Neeva as an ad-free private search engine. The results do not include ads, and the company says that the information it collects from users will not be shared with third parties.

However, this ad-free experience comes at a cost. After a 3-month trial period, you will be charged a monthly subscription fee of US $ 5.

Sridal Lamaswamy, a former senior vice president of advertising at Google, believes that paying without ads is a better way to search. (Gray Rock)

Ramaswamy argues that there is no truly free search engine because it makes it difficult for users to find what they really want, clogging their search results with all their ads and affiliate links.

According to tech journalist and writer Clive Thompson, whenever you search for video content on Google, you’ll find that most, if not all, results come from YouTube.

“On the other hand, if you do the same search [Microsoft’s] Bing, I get information from everywhere, including those hosted by various video sites and news agencies. “

According to a review of the tech site TechRadar, Neeva collects “a large amount of data” from users.

In accordance with Neeva’s privacy policy, users provided us with other commonly collected data, such as the email address used to create an account on the site, the IP address and the type of computer software used. Collect information.

Google provides users with several tools to control the amount of data a company holds from search. Introduced in 2019, one option allows users to automatically delete all search history after 3-18 months on the desktop and just 15 minutes on the mobile.

In 2020, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that search, location history, and automatic deletion options for voice commands will be turned on by default for new users. However, existing users will have to manually change these settings as needed.

Privacy and customization

Another new search engine, You.com, takes a different approach by literally changing the way search results are displayed.

You.com displays your search results in a grid-like format, rather than a nearly linear list of results sorted by relevance or accuracy.

You.com displays search results in a grid format instead of a linear rank list. (CBC)

Users can also “agree” and “disagree” with individual results, which directly affects their ranking in future searches.

However, the added flexibility comes at the expense of simplicity. Adi Robertson of The Verge said the layout can look “overwhelming and cluttered” to those accustomed to Google’s linear approach.

However, co-founder Richard Sochersaid is unique to You.com by allowing young users accustomed to other social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to tile content both vertically and horizontally. I found that I could quickly adapt to a different layout.

Richard Socher, co-founder of the new search engine You.com. (Eric Millet)

Like Neeva and other search engine startups, You.com doesn’t track users or “force targeted ads that invade your privacy,” according to Socher. Users can also switch between “private personalized modes” and turn off all tracking.

“In our opinion, most people want to keep about 5-10% of their searches very private, but most other searches actually prefer customization,” Socher said. Says.

Take google

The surge in new entrants and start-ups may seem promising, but is there anything that actually loses Google’s dominance?

“The easy answer is probably not,” Thompson said.

According to Ars Technica, Google’s search market share is over 90%, while its next-largest competitor, Bing, accounts for only 2.48%.

“If something like Microsoft with Bing can’t get Google out of the top spot, I think the smaller ones are unlikely to be 80% of all searches, but they definitely have an audience for what. I think they were able to find it. “

The Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the office of a technology company in Toronto. (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

Lamaswamy has no illusion of immediately dismissing his former employer. In the months since its release, Neeva has more than 50,000 members, he says. If he can reach 1 million users in North America, he considers it a success.

“People make the mistake of comparing startups to Google. They’re like,’Are you really going to build a $ 1 trillion company?'” He said.

“When you are a startup, you need to have more humble goals.”

Thompson pointed out DuckDuckGoin’s words, “this funny little startup search engine,” as an amazing success.

Launched in 2008, it has established itself as an enemy of “big data” companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Not only do these companies rely on the data they collect from their users to provide customized experiences, they also generate significant advertising revenue.

Currently, users record tens of millions of searches per day on DuckDuckGo, and the Philadelphia-based company employs more than 140 people.

“It’s a really interesting and positive story,” Thompson said. “You’re not going to knock Google out of the top perch, but you’ll be pretty good.”

Technical journalist Clive Thompson writes about the current state and future potential of search. (Liz / clivethompson.net) What is the future of search?

One of the reasons why it’s difficult for new companies to replace Google as the default search engine is that many people don’t even know they’re using it, Ramaswamy says.

“Most people are unaware of what they are looking for. They just do it instinctively,” he said.

According to Thompson, search engines also appear in places you don’t know you’re using.

One form of this is a voice assistant, who asks questions such as “What time is it now?” Or “What’s the temperature?” With a smart speaker sitting at the kitchen counter.

Even if the future of online search can be complicated, Thompson is optimistic that Google will be half the search and the other half “this wonderful garden of different choices” over the next decade. not.

So don’t expect people who describe online search as “search on Google” to get out of fashion quickly.

Produced by Jonathan Ole, Samuraito Johannes and Adam Kirick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/spark/search-engines-try-to-rival-google-by-offering-fewer-ads-more-privacy-1.6286925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos