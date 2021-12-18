2021 Music Industry Executives 2022 Technology Trends and Forecasts – Billboard





Looking back on 2021: What are the developments that will shape the future of the music industry?

This year has brought interesting and promising developments to the music industry. With the growing interest in blockchain technology, NFTs have gained particular attention in the music industry, attracting significant funding and attention to companies in this area. The creator economy continued to grow as companies restructured their strategies to suit the next generation of musicians. And the Metaverse was at the forefront and soon became the focus of the music and technology giants. In a year full of innovation and change, I asked participants what caught their eye, what didn’t settle, and what they expected to shape the future of music. rice field.

“2021 was a year when audiovisual became a regular in the music industry. With biography, Opla Specials, and Apple TV Specials, it’s hard to think of a major release that doesn’t include the major audiovisual components. “Amazon Special or Netflix Special,” says one chairman. “Everyone knew that audiovisual would be an even bigger part of music and music releases, but this year was a real realization, and the fans’ reaction was great and served their original purpose. In addition to promoting the music itself, it has become another source of income. “

“Metaverse, blockchain, creator economy, and Web3 have too much momentum and a real foundation,” says senior management. “It’s too strong to think it won’t continue to grow. Another area is the move to digital advertising. Brands must shift their value and most of their advertising spend to digital. By understanding why we have to, I think we’ve finally had a breach. I think the last 12-18 months have had a huge impact on COVID, but I think we’ve seen some changes. I don’t think it’s a temporary change. I think it’s accelerating now that it’s a permanent change. Looking back at this time as it really took hold. Both areas are strongly influenced by COVID. I think I’m receiving it. It doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t happen otherwise. “

“I think it’s pretty clear that there is a premium that people are willing to pay for the cost of consuming music,” says one prominent investor. “And the question is how big that premium is, but it never goes away. Looking at the NFT market rates for NFT’s assumed ownership that doesn’t bring functional benefits, people are willing to spend a lot of money. I’m paying. That means there’s a premium that people are willing to pay for the cost of consuming music for their favorite music. Now there’s obviously a lot of hype. Some aren’t real, they’re organic. It’s not the point, but I don’t think it’s gone. “

On the other side of the spectrum, many executives have called for developments that, at least in their current form, are considered epidemic. The most notable of these was livestreaming. “Livestreaming, we don’t have time yet,” says one CEO. “I think livestreaming isn’t enough to just try to recreate a live concert. Hit artists can hold hit events at any time. It’s not complicated. Where’s the middle class? Unless you get the middle class And I don’t think the middle class is there yet. Someone needs to come out as a front runner. Many acquisitions are needed or one of the big platforms I think we need to reach a groundbreaking moment. I think it will be interesting to see it next year. “

“I think there are still big question marks about livestreaming and how big the business model will be when artists return to live tours,” says senior management. “It doesn’t mean that livestreaming doesn’t exist. Of course it does. It’s a very efficient technology, and in certain situations it’s very efficient for the artist.”

“I don’t think point-to-point livestreaming is a real business,” says one investor. “A funding platform for individual musicians is not an independent business.”

“Another thing I don’t think I’ll win that day-and I lose some hope-is a crypto business plan that just wants to make their money out of the fan’s pocket,” the investor continues. .. “Basically, there are lots of business plans like how to get the money of the fans. And in the end, it’s not the right attitude or ethics. In order for people to spend money, you have it. And some of this NFT’s are sorry, but not very worth it. “

Outlook for 2022: Will the pace of innovation continue?

Question: We entered an accelerated period of innovation in 2021, but what do you think will be born from 2022?

“I really hope there is an even more enthusiastic desire for innovation,” says one senior manager. “I think we’ll be flooded with ideas in 2022. You’ll see some people in the music industry really lagging behind. Many will be wrong, but that’s okay. Do the right thing. In order for us to be wrong, and that’s the most exciting thing for me. Many people are trying to get out of the major label system. Whether it’s a company or a small label, JV. , Whether it’s a production deal partner, people really want to start betting on themselves and I think they’re much more confident than they used to be. “

“Creation using artificial intelligence (AI) has now found its place,” says investors. “Two years ago, people thought of AI as a songwriter, but that never works. But now there are companies that think of AI as a producer. In other words, it makes people better and more efficient with music. And for me it results in young kids making hits — they don’t have to learn all the tricks — and then production music is much more suitable for use cases in real time. So the creation of AI support is now woven into the fabric on the creator side of the music economy. “

Another CEO agrees. “I think AI music has a breakthrough moment and is recognized as not a music competitor. I think the impact on the further democratization of music production will be really interesting.”

“By the end of 2021, I was hoping to get back to what it was before live, but that’s definitely not the case, and COVID is definitely not over,” says another senior manager. “Live may need to rethink ourselves, and here are some of these interesting conversations about the Metaverse: the artist’s experience and how it actually drives revenue. Given that, live is very important and occupies most of that pie. Something else needs to make up for it-or some other thing-needs to make up for it, And performance in the Metaverse could be one of them. “

“What I want to see is social streaming,” says one CEO. “Whether it’s Resso, whether or not Spotify really has some sort of secret project behind the scenes, I think there’s still a breakthrough moment, but I think it’s more. I think it comes from a smaller, more agile company. It’s more difficult for large companies to pivot that way and take such greater risks. “

“History has taught us that when we see a change happening, time usually accelerates that change and shortens each cycle,” says one senior manager. “I think 2021 shows that we are in an incredibly devastating era. COVID has had a huge impact on the causes of the destruction, but 2022 will continue to do the same. I think all of this will lead to an incredibly active 2022 for the industry. “

